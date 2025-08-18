Vijay & Rashmika Shine At India's 79Th Independence Day Parade New York

Indian film stars shine at the India Day Parade in New York on India's 79th Independence Day. Stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna graced the celebration outside the Consulate General of India, making the largest parade outside India even more vibrant with cultural pride, music, and tricolour spirit.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.