Vijay & Rashmika Shine At India's 79Th Independence Day Parade New York


2025-08-18 05:01:19
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Indian film stars shine at the India Day Parade in New York on India's 79th Independence Day. Stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna graced the celebration outside the Consulate General of India, making the largest parade outside India even more vibrant with cultural pride, music, and tricolour spirit.

