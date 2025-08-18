What REALLY Happened In Manchester United's 1-0 Win Against Arsenal

Arsenal edged Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in a tense Premier League clash. Riccardo Calafiori's 13th-minute header, pouncing on Bayindir's error, proved the match-winner. Despite United firing 22 shots, David Raya's brilliant saves denied them. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were quiet, while new faces Sesko and Gyokeres added spice. Arsenal's gritty win gives them a flying start to the season.

