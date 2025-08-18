Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Astronaut Shukla To Be Honoured In Parliament's Special Discussion


2025-08-18 05:01:19
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Parliament will today hold a special discussion to honour astronaut Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and highlight India's space mission success. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju appealed to the Opposition to join the debate without disruptions, stressing that the Election Commission row should stay outside Parliament. He urged unity in congratulating Shukla and Indian scientists.

MENAFN18082025007385015968ID1109940888

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search