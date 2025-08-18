Trade Tensions Rise: Postponed Indiaus Talks Add Pressure Ahead Of 50% Tariff Deadline
India's bid for a bilateral trade agreement with the U.S. appears to have hit a roadblock. A high-stakes meeting that was scheduled for August 25 has now been postponed with no clarity on a new date. This timing is critical because just two days later, on August 27, an additional 25% tariff on Indian exports comes into effect, taking the total tariff rate to 50%.
Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump doubled export duties and included a 25% penalty tied to India's Russian oil imports. India has called the move“unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable,” defending its energy security posture.
The geopolitical overhang from the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to weigh on India's trade and diplomacy. On August 15, Trump met wth Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska but failed to reach any agreement over resolving the conflict. They have, however, hinted at a“NATO-style” security guarantee for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelensky is meeting U.S. President Trump alongside a powerful contingent of European leaders later today in Washington.
All About Diplomacy This Week
This week also brings diplomatic engagements with China and Russia for the nation. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in New Delhi on August 18–19 to hold Special Representatives talks with India's NSA Ajit Doval on the contentious Himalayan border, along with a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. This precedes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to China in seven years at the upcoming SCO summit in Tianjin. India has been making an effort to reset ties with Beijing amid the strained relationship with the US.
Additionally, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Moscow on August 21 to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
As trade talks with the US remain in a limbo, investors will be watching for developments or potential alliances with other nations.
