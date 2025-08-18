UPI Transactions Hit Record High In 2025: Daily Average Value Tops Rs 90,000 Crore In August

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions have expanded significantly in 2025, both in terms of value and volumes, according to a report by SBI data showed that UPI continues to grow in leaps and bounds, becoming an even more integral part of India's digital payments ecosystem terms of value, the report highlighted that average daily transactions rose from Rs 75,743 crore in January to Rs 80,919 crore in July. The momentum further accelerated in August (so far), with the average daily value touching Rs 90,446 crore.

This steady growth highlights the deepening reliance on UPI for payments across the country. The report stated "UPI transactions have expanded significantly both in value and volumes". The rising trend is equally visible in volumes. The average daily transaction volumes increased by 127 million during the same period, reaching 675 million in August compared with January. This clearly showed the fact that more and more Indians are using UPI for everyday payments, from small transfers to high-value transactions.

The SBI report also provided insights into the leading banks driving the UPI ecosystem. State Bank of India emerged as the top remitter member, handling 5.2 billion transactions. SBI's share was almost 3.4 times larger than the second-biggest remitter member, showcasing the dominance of public sector banks in this category. On the other hand, Yes Bank took the top position as the leading beneficiary member, with nearly 8.0 billion transactions. The trend indicates that while PSBs dominate as remitters, private banks are taking the lead in receiving payments the first time, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has released state-wise data on UPI transactions, giving a clearer picture of regional adoption has emerged as the number one state in UPI usage, accounting for a 9.8 per cent share in July alone. Karnataka followed with 5.5 per cent, while Uttar Pradesh stood close at 5.3 per cent, Uttar Pradesh is the only north Indian state among the top five, underlining the growing penetration of digital payments beyond traditional strongholds latest data highlighted that the UPI is emerging as both consumer preference and the banking system's push toward a cashless future.