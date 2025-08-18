Global Institute For Leadership & Management Singapore (GILMS) Announces Global Healthcare Conference 2025 In Singapore
The event will take place on Friday, 22nd August 2025, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at the prestigious Sands Expo & Convention Center, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.
As part of its commitment to advancing global healthcare education and professional development, GILMS-an internationally Accredited CPD Provider-will award all participants a Certificate of Attendance with 4 CPD points. This accreditation underscores the institute's dedication to promoting continuous learning and high professional standards in healthcare and wellness.
Keynote Spotlight: Professor Dr. Md. Bipul Nazir
The keynote address will be delivered by Professor Dr. Md. Bipul Nazir, CEO of GILMS and MD of H Healthcare Berhad, who is internationally recognized in preventive medicine, regenerative therapies, and healthy longevity.
His keynote, titled:
“The Future of Holistic Healthcare – Lifestyle & Complementary Medicine: Bridging Worlds and Introducing RegenActive Therapy” will unveil the revolutionary concept of RegenActive Therapy – a non-invasive and future-forward therapeutic innovation designed to regenerate aging and damaged tissues, reduce inflammation, and strengthen the body's immune function. Prof. Nazir will also address legal, regulatory, and ethical considerations, ensuring that innovation is advanced responsibly.
He describes this conference as a noble initiative for global healthcare refining, aimed at creating a learning community committed to wellbeing development, ethical practice, collaboration, and comprehensive coverage of transformative healthcare topics.
Other Distinguished Speakers Include:
1. Sean Ng See Nguan, Founder & MD of MING Medical –“Mental Health & Stress Management: The Role of Stress in Psychosomatic Fauziah Shah, PETRA Health & Wellness Group –“Integrative & Personalized Medicine: Merging Conventional Care with Black Seed's Therapeutic Dr. Mustafa, Dean & Director of GILMS; Former Deputy Director, University Malaya Medical Centre –“AI & HealthTech in Clinical Annie Lim, CEO of Otsle Pty Ltd –“AI and Robotics in Healthcare: The Way Forward.”
Forum Discussion: Building Trust in Integrative Medicine
The event will also feature a high-level forum on“Integrative Medicine and Evidence: How Do We Build Trust?”, with discussion leaders Ms. Gloria Soo, Dr. Yong Kuan Yew, Dr. Synthia Surin, and Dr. Md Akmal Nasreen. The session will address:
.Designing trials for alternative therapies
.Defining acceptable scientific evidence
.Ethical challenges in non-pharma treatments
.Legal integration, training, and certification
Event Details:
📅 Friday, 22nd August 2025
🕘 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
📍 Begonia JR Ballroom [Level 3], Sands Expo & Convention Center, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
🎓 Accredited CPD Provider – Certificate with 4 CPD Points will be awarded to all attendees
Event details at
About GILMS
The Global Institute for Leadership & Management (GILMS), Singapore, is an international organization dedicated to leadership development, healthcare advancement, and wellness innovation. As an Accredited CPD Provider, GILMS champions evidence-based knowledge, ethical practice, and global collaboration, fostering a learning community that bridges conventional and complementary healthcare for better outcomes worldwide.
