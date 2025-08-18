403
Iron Ore Prices Steady As Trade Winds Shift
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Traders hold positions amid stable iron ore prices. Data from financial reports peg the 62% Fe CFR China TSI index at $101.59 per tonne on August 18, 2025. This marks no change from August 15.
Over the last 24 hours, prices show little movement. Volumes remain low on CME and SGX exchanges. No major events disrupt trading during August 17 or overnight.
Fundamentals point to ongoing demand weakness. China consumes most global iron ore. Property slumps cut steel needs sharply. Supply flows steadily. Australia increases shipments. Brazil sustains exports despite US tariff risks.
Macroeconomic pressures build. US Section 232 tariffs raise household costs by $1,300 yearly. China 's lending falls hard. Yet, stimulus hints from Beijing offer hope. Construction aid could boost imports. Credit limits curb quick recovery.
Global steel varies regionally. Europe battles energy hikes. US hot-rolled coil dips to $826 per tonne. India expands output modestly. Southeast Asia fills some gaps. Tensions redirect trade flows.
Technicals urge caution on daily charts. 50-day simple moving average supports at $100.50. Price stays above it. 20-day exponential moving average hits $101.80. Index lingers below. Mild downside persists.
Relative strength index sits at 50. Momentum stays neutral. Reversals seem distant. Moving average convergence divergence crosses bearish. Histograms flatten. Weakness lingers.
Bollinger Bands squeeze in $98-$105 range. Volatility ebbs low. Consolidation rules. Support grips $98 per tonne. Resistance blocks $104. Breaks may trigger shifts.
Volume lacks surges. Activity backs calm. Traders scan for signals. Fibonacci sets 61.8% at $100. Bounces loom there. Pullbacks probe lower.
Global Liquidity Index NDQ climbs to 66.66. Money flows rise. Commodities gain occasional lifts. However, correlation weakens here. Boosts fail against demand drags.
Now, over the last seven days, prices edge down overall. Index starts at $102.41 on August 11. It slips to $101.59 by August 15.
Early week sees steady drops. Weak Chinese demand drives it. Steel output tumbles 7.4% in July. Supply overwhelms slightly. Australia lifts shipments 18% quarterly. Port stocks dip in China.
Macro adds drag. Property starts fall 20% first half. Lending plunges further. Late rebound emerges small. Stimulus talk sparks it. Prices near $102 by August 17.
Global influences echo. Tariffs hike costs. Energy weighs Europe. Week's technicals mirror bias. 50-day average holds firm. Price navigates above.
Exponential average guides downside. Neutral RSI prevails. No strong turns. MACD crossover deepens bearish. Bands contract tightly. Range binds action.
Volume stays flat. No confirmations arise. Fibonacci aids potential rebounds. Mercantile views stress margins. Mills blend cheap ores. China exports jump 6.3%.
Producers flag surpluses. Supply swells 20 million tonnes in 2025. Demand matches the drop. Analysts eye $100 yearly average. Projects like Simandou swell oversupply. Balances tip negative.
Businesses hedge futures actively. Options grow on uncertainty. Cost control dominates. Stakeholders track Beijing moves. Fiscal steps may revive trade. Absence builds strain.
In summary, short-term calm hides strains. Seven-day slips reveal deeper woes. Fundamentals demand vigilance.
