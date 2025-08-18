403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Peso Holds Ground While Mexican Stocks Outperform Regional Peers As US Dollar Firms
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official trading charts and global finance data anchor the morning's assessment of the Mexican peso and national stock market performance.
As of August 18, 2025, the USD/MXN rate stands near 18.77, reflecting a mild overnight advance for the dollar that lines up with cautious global risk sentiment.
The dollar index (DXY) edges up to 97.92. Market participants note international caution ahead of US inflation data releases. This cautious tone puts a cap on emerging market currencies' advances, including the peso, which has spent seven days oscillating in a narrow band.
Chart analysis shows strong support at 18.70 and resistance around 18.80, with the daily Bollinger bands contracting, highlighting volatility compression and a possible pending breakout.
Technical indicators reveal a market lacking directional conviction. The daily RSI reads 52.3 for USD/MXN, signaling neither overbought nor oversold conditions. The daily MACD line flattens around the zero axis, confirming range-bound behavior.
On the four-hour chart, short-term bullish momentum appears more pronounced, as the RSI moves up toward 61 and the MACD edges positive, hinting at modest upward force. Despite this, price action on both timeframes remains contained.
The Global Liquidity Index NDQ, traced by the yellow line on included charts, reflects persistent regional liquidity and offers little evidence of acute stress or exuberant capital flows.
Stable liquidity conditions help explain why the peso did not see wider fluctuations despite USD strength. Moving averages add further context.
The 50-day SMA sits below market price and gently slopes upward, showcasing a neutral-to-positive longer-term bias for the peso. Both the daily and four-hour charts display price holding above key moving averages, with no sign of a sustained reversal.
Volume analysis corroborates this calm. No notable surge accompanies recent price changes, pointing toward passive rather than aggressive participation.
In Mexican equities, the S&P/BMV IPC index moves above 58,300. The market benchmarks well against Latin American peers, outperforming in the past week with a 0.26% gain while others stagnate or decline.
Technicals underscore strong momentum; daily RSI hits 59 and the MACD stays bullish after a recent cross. The four-hour chart warns of emerging overbought conditions.
The top winner emerges as Grupo Aeroportuario Del CentroNorte, which climbs in response to upbeat traffic and logistics demand. On the downside, Cemex sees pressure, tracking weaker construction trends and global commodity softness.
Volume in equities remains robust, yet ETF flows into Mexican stocks moderate, showing no dramatic risk-on or risk-off shift. Traders cite resilient fundamentals, as Mexico's stable macroeconomic indicators buffer the market against global uncertainties.
Authors base this story exclusively on verifiable price data, market charts, and official trading indicators. This neutrality and precision offer the clearest view yet of the Mexican market's position for the coming week.
As of August 18, 2025, the USD/MXN rate stands near 18.77, reflecting a mild overnight advance for the dollar that lines up with cautious global risk sentiment.
The dollar index (DXY) edges up to 97.92. Market participants note international caution ahead of US inflation data releases. This cautious tone puts a cap on emerging market currencies' advances, including the peso, which has spent seven days oscillating in a narrow band.
Chart analysis shows strong support at 18.70 and resistance around 18.80, with the daily Bollinger bands contracting, highlighting volatility compression and a possible pending breakout.
Technical indicators reveal a market lacking directional conviction. The daily RSI reads 52.3 for USD/MXN, signaling neither overbought nor oversold conditions. The daily MACD line flattens around the zero axis, confirming range-bound behavior.
On the four-hour chart, short-term bullish momentum appears more pronounced, as the RSI moves up toward 61 and the MACD edges positive, hinting at modest upward force. Despite this, price action on both timeframes remains contained.
The Global Liquidity Index NDQ, traced by the yellow line on included charts, reflects persistent regional liquidity and offers little evidence of acute stress or exuberant capital flows.
Stable liquidity conditions help explain why the peso did not see wider fluctuations despite USD strength. Moving averages add further context.
The 50-day SMA sits below market price and gently slopes upward, showcasing a neutral-to-positive longer-term bias for the peso. Both the daily and four-hour charts display price holding above key moving averages, with no sign of a sustained reversal.
Volume analysis corroborates this calm. No notable surge accompanies recent price changes, pointing toward passive rather than aggressive participation.
In Mexican equities, the S&P/BMV IPC index moves above 58,300. The market benchmarks well against Latin American peers, outperforming in the past week with a 0.26% gain while others stagnate or decline.
Technicals underscore strong momentum; daily RSI hits 59 and the MACD stays bullish after a recent cross. The four-hour chart warns of emerging overbought conditions.
The top winner emerges as Grupo Aeroportuario Del CentroNorte, which climbs in response to upbeat traffic and logistics demand. On the downside, Cemex sees pressure, tracking weaker construction trends and global commodity softness.
Volume in equities remains robust, yet ETF flows into Mexican stocks moderate, showing no dramatic risk-on or risk-off shift. Traders cite resilient fundamentals, as Mexico's stable macroeconomic indicators buffer the market against global uncertainties.
Authors base this story exclusively on verifiable price data, market charts, and official trading indicators. This neutrality and precision offer the clearest view yet of the Mexican market's position for the coming week.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment