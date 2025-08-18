403
Argentina's Peso Slides As Blue Dollar Gap Reopens Stock Market Rattled By Local Volatility
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official data shows Argentina's peso weakened against the US dollar on August 18, 2025, while the stock market stumbled. The Central Bank's official peso-dollar exchange settled near 1,308 pesos per dollar today.
The blue dollar, after several weeks of near parity with the official rate, has traded around 10-15% higher during the last two days. This renewed gap reflects increased market anxiety as participants react to fresh fiscal rumors and immediate dollar demand.
Authorities previously managed to close the gap through interventions and messaging, but the blue dollar's premium resurfaced as investors responded to new policy uncertainty and local demand for hard currency.
The reopening underscores the market's vulnerability to changes in government communication and signals persistent caution surrounding currency controls and inflation-even if the premium is not as entrenched as in previous years.
The week's trading confirmed this readiness to seek safety, as investors steadily rotated out of pesos and local stocks into dollars and defensive assets.
The local MERVAL index ended its last session at 2,188,543 points, down over 4% in 24 hours. Argentina underperformed regional peers in Latin America, with Brazil and Chilean indices registering only mild corrections.
Daily moving averages (50- and 200-day) point to a downtrend for the MERVAL. Momentum indicators such as the RSI rebounded from oversold levels but remain neutral.
The MACD confirms bearish momentum. Volume expanded as the index broke key support near 2,200,000, validating the defensive turn. Bollinger Bands widened sharply on the breakdown, showing volatility surged.
The index neared its major Fibonacci retracement, especially at the 61.8% level, suggesting support is weak. The Global Liquidity Index NDQ (yellow line) fell alongside Argentine equities, signaling a reduction in capital flows and increased investor caution.
Top losers in this session include large banks and currency-sensitive industrials, each dropping more than 5%. Financials posted the sharpest losses as risk aversion grew. Energy and utilities fared better, sustaining small gains or minimal declines.
Globally, the dollar index (DXY) remained flat, providing no relief for peso holders. ETF outflows and thin foreign demand emphasized continued skepticism about near-term stability.
Support and resistance for MERVAL stands at 2,150,000 and 2,250,000, respectively. Official data supports the conclusion that, despite temporary achievements in closing the rate gap, Argentina's financial system remains fragile as policy uncertainty and inflation risk continue.
The reopening of the blue dollar gap, as confirmed by official sources and market data, shows that Argentine investors and businesses remain sensitive to policy shifts and liquidity concerns. This instability remains a central risk to the country's market outlook.
