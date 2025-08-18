403
Exporter Rally Drives Chile Stocks To Highs As Peso Holds Firm Amid Volatile Week
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The S&P IPSA index closed at a record 8,739.42 after a volatile August week shaped by global commodities and monetary policy expectations.
Official market data shows the Chilean peso traded in a 969.77–953.59 band, ending modestly weaker at 963.58, with copper price swings directly influencing daily forex moves.
Persistent inflation near 4% and tightening in U.S. monetary policy added pressure, as investors weighed signals from upcoming U.S. inflation readings.
Export-oriented firms powered the IPSA's latest surge. Mining and chemical companies, notably Antofagasta and SQM, outperformed as global copper demand and a weaker peso improved margins.
Financial flows into exporters accelerated, while retail and consumer shares such as Falabella and Cencosud lagged as high inflation cut into household spending.
From a technical perspective, the S&P IPSA 's uptrend grew sharper, with price riding the upper Bollinger Band and daily volumes well above average.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbed past 77, a clear overbought signal, while MACD and EMA confirmed bullish momentum. However, rising volatility and overstretched indicators highlight risks of a near-term pullback or sideways consolidation.
The NDQ Global Liquidity Index, visible as a yellow line on the chart, advanced sharply, hinting at abundant risk capital seeking opportunities.
Wider Latin American comparisons illustrate Chile's outperformance, as the IPSA left Brazil's Bovespa and Mexico's IPC in its wake over the reporting period.
Major market-moving news included copper volatility linked to global demand signals, speculation on further U.S. rate hikes, and Chile's own stubborn inflation numbers.
Market participants focused almost exclusively on the export complex, where margin tailwinds outweighed domestic headwinds.
In sum, Chile's market story this week centers on exporter strength, technical momentum, and heavy foreign liquidity-all while the peso trades in a volatile but controlled range.
Short-term risks now skew to profit-taking as technicals look stretched, but the medium-term narrative still favors Chile's export-driven equities as long as global liquidity and commodity demand persist.
