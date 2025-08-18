403
Bolivia Breaks With The Past: Conservatives Surge As Economic Pressures Topple The Left
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bolivia just ended almost 20 years of left-wing rule in a sharp, clear vote for change. In the official results for the August 17, 2025 election, Senator Rodrigo Paz from the Christian Democratic Party took 32.1% of the vote.
Former president Jorge“Tuto” Quiroga from Alianza Libre followed closely with 26.9%. The once-dominant leftist MAS party, leading for nearly two decades, collapsed to barely 3%.
These two top candidates will now go to a presidential runoff on October 19, as neither crossed the 40% mark nor had a 10-point lead.
Both men favor market-oriented policies and promise to break with state-heavy economic models, marking the first time in modern history that Bolivia's presidential race will be decided only between conservatives.
Behind the election is a bigger problem: the economy. According to official figures, prices rose nearly 10% in just five months, with the rate for the year expected to hit 16%.
The Central Bank reports that government reserves, once robust from natural gas exports, have dropped. Gas shortages, higher debt, and weak job growth have hit ordinary people and businesses hard.
Bolivia Votes for Change and Stability
Many voters expressed their anger with nearly one in five ballots either left blank or spoiled-an unusually high protest rate. The collapse of the MAS also comes after legal changes barred former president Evo Morales from running.
His power struggle with allies further split the movement, leaving part of his base unconvinced and uninterested in supporting any candidate.
Now, conservative parties hold most seats in Bolivia's parliament, a result last seen over 20 years ago. That gives the next president the power-and the challenge-of fixing the economy with little opposition from left-wing parties.
For the business world, Bolivia 's turn signals a potential shift away from years of government control over markets, trade, and energy.
Investors and international partners will watch closely whether the new leaders can tackle inflation and debt while stabilizing the country. The real story, simple but sharp: Bolivians, hit by real hardship, used their vote to demand concrete answers.
They turned away from the old left, betting on whoever can bring stability, jobs, and confidence back to their economy. The message is direct and unmistakable-Bolivia wants results, not promises.
