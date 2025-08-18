Copia Group Of Companies Joins Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2025 As Gold Sponsor Amid Service Expansion

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, August 18, 2025/APO Group/ --

Angola's Copia Group of Companies has joined the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) conference & exhibition– taking place September 3-4 in Luanda – as a Gold Sponsor. The sponsorship comes as the group scales up its integrated oil and gas solutions in the country, positioning the company as a strong partner for upstream and downstream project developers.

Building on its multi-sector experience in Angola, Copia Group of Companies offers specialized services for the oil and gas industry. These include infrastructure for oil facilities, transport and logistics for heavy equipment and engineering, technology and industrial solutions. By leveraging partnerships with international companies, the group has committed to supporting Angola's hydrocarbon growth. Copia Group of Companies' AOG 2025 reflects this commitment and is expected to open new pathways for collaboration and contracts.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber; the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact ... .

Beyond its oil and gas services, Copia Group of Companies is developing the Caculo Cabaça Hydroelectric Dam project in Angola. The project, currently under construction, will have a capacity of 2,172 MW following completion, with the first turbine on track for operation in October 2026. Subsequent phases brought online between 2026 and 2028 will bring the plant to full operational capacity. As of December 2024, the physical components of the project were 25% complete while tunnel excavation was well-advanced. The project showcases the role service companies play in developing strategic infrastructure in Angola, with the project set to significantly improve power generation across the market.

As Copia Group of Companies expands its presence across the Angolan market, AOG 2025 serves as a strategic platform to foster collaboration and deals. Uniting the entire oil and gas value chain – as well associated sub-sectors –, the event drives investment into strategic projects. Copia Group of Companies' participation is expected to support new deals as well as discussions surrounding Angolan services and innovative technologies.

