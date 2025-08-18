403
Four Palestinians get murdered from Israeli attack in Gaza
(MENAFN) Israeli airstrikes on Monday killed four Palestinians in northern and central Gaza, according to local reports. Among the casualties, three, including a young girl, were killed in Gaza City while sheltering as civilians.
In Nuseirat refugee camp, a Palestinian woman’s body was transferred to Al-Awda Hospital after an Israeli attack. Several others were reported injured, the hospital said in a statement.
Since October 2023, more than 61,900 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli genocide in Gaza, leaving the enclave devastated and facing widespread famine.
International authorities have taken legal action over the ongoing genocide. Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its military campaign in the enclave.
