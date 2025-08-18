403
SelfDrive Mobility Launches Back-to-School Car Rentals for Students, Parents & Professionals — Starting at AED 1,049
(MENAFN- Action PR) Dubai, UAE; August 18, 2025 — SelfDrive Mobility, a leading mobility tech company, has launched a limited-time Back to School offer across the UAE, introducing an expanded fleet of 2025 vehicles that for the first time, now includes hatchbacks. With flat monthly pricing starting from Dh1,049 and no penalties for early return or extension, the new offer is designed for students, teachers, and working professionals resuming routine life across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Timed to coincide with the start of the academic year, the campaign addresses rising demand for short- and medium-term car rental solutions that offer both affordability and flexibility. SelfDrive rentals offer a value-driven package that includes 3,000km per month, flexible durations for up to 12 months, and a fully digital experience that lets users select vehicles, compare pricing, and manage their bookings entirely online without needing to visit a branch.
This year’s rollout is in response to significant shifts in UAE mobility trends with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority revealing the number of rental vehicles operating in the emirate rose by 43 per cent in 2024 to reach more than 71,000. The number of rental companies also rose by 33 per cent, while demand for premium and electric vehicles accelerated. Likewise, with expatriates making up nearly 88 per cent of the UAE’s population, the need for accessible, commitment-free mobility continues to grow.
SelfDrive, by offering flexible, affordable, app-based mobility solutions, is making the process easier for residents, especially students, freelancers, and professionals on short-term contracts, who prefer transport options that avoid the need for loans, long-term financial obligations, or traditional credit checks. The Back To School campaign is tailored to meet these needs by providing a simplified way to access new cars without paperwork, deposits, or interest-bearing contracts.
What sets the summer offer apart is the introduction of hatchbacks — compact, fuel-efficient vehicles ideal for navigating city traffic or university campuses. These are offered alongside sedans and SUVs from a curated lineup of 2025 models, all dealer-maintained and fully insured. With transparent pricing and the ability to return or extend rentals without penalty, the service removes many of the barriers associated with both ownership and long-term leasing.
Originally launched in the UAE in 2017, SelfDrive Mobility now operates across eight international markets and serves more than 1.5 million users. Its platform provides access to 100-plus models from more than 50 global brands and continues to lead the region in tech-enabled car rental innovation.
