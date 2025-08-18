403
IIM Calcutta & Emeritus Launch "Mastering Storytelling for Leadership Communication and Influence" Programme Strengthening Leadership Communication
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, July 18, 2025: In a digital-first, data-heavy business world, stories remain ’ leader’s most powerful tool. According to Gartner Insights, leaders who use data storytelling see a 20% boost in leadership impact highlighting its value in building influence, clarity, and connection. Recognising this shift in leadership effectiveness, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta), one of the leading B-schools in India, ranked 5th by NIRF 2024 has launched a high-impact 20-week online programme titled Mastering Storytelling for Leadership Communication and Influence, in collaboration with Emeritus. The programme is designed to help leaders build executive presence, strengthen communication, and influence across business and public contexts.
This programme by IIM Calcutta bridges the gap between understanding the value of storytelling and using it effectively in professional scenarios. It blends narrative theory with practical communication tools to help leaders craft audience-first, outcome-driven messages. From public speaking to personal branding and inclusive storytelling, participants will gain the ability to lead with clarity and inspire action.
Targeted at mid-to-senior level professionals, this programme is ideal for individuals seeking to enhance their executive presence, refine their leadership communication, and elevate their personal brand. It caters to business leaders aiming to craft concise, impactful messages, as well as professionals looking to strengthen storytelling in digital spaces. The programme also benefits those in roles that demand persuasive communication such as marketing, consulting, public speaking, HR, DEI, and strategic functions by equipping them with the tools to influence, inspire, and connect more effectively across diverse audiences.
Speaking on the programme, Prof. Nandita Roy, Assistant Professor, Business Ethics & Communication Group, IIM Calcutta, said, “Storytelling can shape strategy, build inclusive cultures, and create trust across diverse stakeholder groups. At IIM Calcutta, this programme is designed to help leaders simplify complexity and build powerful narratives that connect, inspire, and move people to actio”.”
Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President, Head India & APAC at Emeritus, added, “Effective communication is no longer optional, it's essential. Through this collaboration with IIM Calcut’a, we’re equipping professionals with structured storytelling skills that will set them apart as transformational leaders ’n today’s evolving ”andscape.”
Through this programme, participants will be able to:
. Master strategic storytelling frameworks ’ike Freytag’s Pyramid and the Monomyth to craft persuasive narratives
. Develop data-driven storytelling skills using AI and GenAI tools for modern communication
. Apply storytelling techniques in business transformation, branding, DEI, and digital media contexts
. Strengthen public speaking and executive communication capabilities
. Build a thought leadership narrative and personal brand with IIM Calcutta’s stamp of academic credibility
This programme offers a future-ready, flexible learning experience tailored for working professionals, combining pre-recorded lectures by the esteemed IIM Calcutta faculty, one live faculty session, and four expert-led masterclasses. Participants will engage in case-based learning, cohort discussions, and a faculty-guided capstone project focused on real-world strategic storytelling challenges. The programme incorporates practical use cases and case studies from globally recognised brands such as Nike, Dabur, and Netflix, along with examples like Super Bowl storytelling and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to illustrate narrative-driven brand engagement, campaign storytelling, and audience connection at scale.
The programme is designed to equip leaders with an advanced toolkit in storytelling blending classical narrative structures with cutting-edge communication technology. With focused modules on executive presence, digital brand positioning, and cross-cultural leadership messaging, the programme offers a comprehensive approach to mastering storytelling as a strategic business function. An optional networking event at the IIM Calcutta campus offers enhanced networking and in-person learning. Participants are expected to commit–4–6 hours per week to fully benefit from this high-impact, application-oriented programme.
Programme Details:
. Start Date: September 30, 2025
. Duration: 20 weeks
. Fee: 1,50,000 + GST
. Mode: Online
. Eligibility: Graduate/diploma holder (10+2+3) or postgraduate in any discipline
. Certification: Upon successful completion of the programme with a minimum grading of 65%, participants will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Calcutta
For more information, visit the programme page here.
About Executive Education IIM Calcutta:
IIM Calcutta's Executive Education programmes meet the needs of experienced working professionals and practising managers interested in advancing their cross-functional skills, strategic vision, and superior management expertise. These programmes are designed to equip our participants to question existing assumptions, identify emerging opportunities, solve complex business problems, enhance operational performance, improve productivity, and build a sustainable competitive advantage. Whether through face-to-face interactions and live online sessions with faculty and industry thought leaders or working collaboratively with experienced peers, you'll achieve and exceed your learning aspirations with an acquired proficiency to tackle today's most complex business challenges
About Emeritus:
Emeritus offers customised and open programs in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Calcutta Executive Education, IIM Lucknow Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutions. Our world-class executive education programs, facilitated by eminent program experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications and are delivered in a range of formats: in-class, online, and blended programs. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,750 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. The company is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, GSV Ventures, Peak XV, Bertelsmann, CPPIB, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.
