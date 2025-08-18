403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
XS.com Leads the Way as Elite Sponsor at Money Expo India in Mumbai
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 18th August 2025
XS.com, the global multi-asset broker and fintech leader, is proud to announce its participation as the Elite Sponsor at Money Expo India 2025, taking place at Mumbai’s iconic Jio World Convention Centre on August 23–24, 2025.
XSwill be welcoming attendees at their booth, where visitors can explore their advanced multi-asset trading platforms, cutting-edge financial technologies, and tailored solutions for both retail and institutional clients. The expert team from XSwill be on-site to conduct live demonstrations, provide in-depth product insights, and highlight the unique trader-focused approach that defines the XSexperience.
Speaking on the sponsorship, Shadi Salloum, Regional Director for XSin the MENA Region, commented:
“Participating in Money Expo India 2025 as Elite Sponsor reflects our deep commitment to the region and its growing financial landscape. This event aligns with our mission to deliver exceptional trading environments, driven by transparency, innovation, and client-first values. We’re excited to connect with India’s financial professionals and explore new avenues of collaboration.”
Organized by HQMENA, the two-day prominent regional event brings together India’s top industry leaders, financial innovators, and trading professionals for two days of knowledge sharing, networking, and the latest in fintech developments. As a key player in the global financial landscape, XSis excited to strengthen its presence in the Indian market and support the region’s thriving financial ecosystem.
Xuan Mingming, Director at HQMENA, expressed enthusiasm about the sponsorship:
“We are pleased to welcome XSas the Elite Sponsor of Money Expo India 2025. With a solid foothold in the market, the multi-asset broker aligns seamlessly with what the event stands for. We look forward to delivering a high-caliber experience for all attendees alongside such an esteemed partner.”
XS.com’s involvement underscores its focus on India’s dynamic and fast-evolving trading community. With an emphasis on education, trust, and innovation, the broker aims to empower traders by offering institutional-grade infrastructure, multilingual client support, and access to a wide range of asset classes.
Throughout the expo, attendees will benefit from hands-on product demonstrations, sessions led by market experts, and opportunities to learn about XS.com’s high-performance solutions tailored to the needs of the Indian market.
By sponsoring Money Expo India 2025, XSreaffirms its role as a trusted partner in the regional financial ecosystem, helping to drive forward innovation, financial literacy, and sustainable growth.
As a multi-award-winning broker, XSinvites all attendees to visit their booth to meet its team of experts, explore its evolving suite of services, and experience firsthand how the company is reshaping the future of trading and investment in India and beyond.
XSCompany Review
The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.
Established in Australia in 2010, XShas grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.
XSoffers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.
Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.
About HQMENA
HuanQiao MENA (HQMENA) is dedicated to connecting businesses and facilitating investments in the region. Specializing in cross-border trade and market expansion, HQMENA organizes key conferences and trade missions that promote economic cooperation and cultural exchange.
Leveraging its extensive network, HQMENA plays a vital role in fostering strategic partnerships across these areas.
XS.com, the global multi-asset broker and fintech leader, is proud to announce its participation as the Elite Sponsor at Money Expo India 2025, taking place at Mumbai’s iconic Jio World Convention Centre on August 23–24, 2025.
XSwill be welcoming attendees at their booth, where visitors can explore their advanced multi-asset trading platforms, cutting-edge financial technologies, and tailored solutions for both retail and institutional clients. The expert team from XSwill be on-site to conduct live demonstrations, provide in-depth product insights, and highlight the unique trader-focused approach that defines the XSexperience.
Speaking on the sponsorship, Shadi Salloum, Regional Director for XSin the MENA Region, commented:
“Participating in Money Expo India 2025 as Elite Sponsor reflects our deep commitment to the region and its growing financial landscape. This event aligns with our mission to deliver exceptional trading environments, driven by transparency, innovation, and client-first values. We’re excited to connect with India’s financial professionals and explore new avenues of collaboration.”
Organized by HQMENA, the two-day prominent regional event brings together India’s top industry leaders, financial innovators, and trading professionals for two days of knowledge sharing, networking, and the latest in fintech developments. As a key player in the global financial landscape, XSis excited to strengthen its presence in the Indian market and support the region’s thriving financial ecosystem.
Xuan Mingming, Director at HQMENA, expressed enthusiasm about the sponsorship:
“We are pleased to welcome XSas the Elite Sponsor of Money Expo India 2025. With a solid foothold in the market, the multi-asset broker aligns seamlessly with what the event stands for. We look forward to delivering a high-caliber experience for all attendees alongside such an esteemed partner.”
XS.com’s involvement underscores its focus on India’s dynamic and fast-evolving trading community. With an emphasis on education, trust, and innovation, the broker aims to empower traders by offering institutional-grade infrastructure, multilingual client support, and access to a wide range of asset classes.
Throughout the expo, attendees will benefit from hands-on product demonstrations, sessions led by market experts, and opportunities to learn about XS.com’s high-performance solutions tailored to the needs of the Indian market.
By sponsoring Money Expo India 2025, XSreaffirms its role as a trusted partner in the regional financial ecosystem, helping to drive forward innovation, financial literacy, and sustainable growth.
As a multi-award-winning broker, XSinvites all attendees to visit their booth to meet its team of experts, explore its evolving suite of services, and experience firsthand how the company is reshaping the future of trading and investment in India and beyond.
XSCompany Review
The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.
Established in Australia in 2010, XShas grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.
XSoffers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.
Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.
About HQMENA
HuanQiao MENA (HQMENA) is dedicated to connecting businesses and facilitating investments in the region. Specializing in cross-border trade and market expansion, HQMENA organizes key conferences and trade missions that promote economic cooperation and cultural exchange.
Leveraging its extensive network, HQMENA plays a vital role in fostering strategic partnerships across these areas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment