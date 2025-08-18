403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Unlock back-to-school savings through Careem with groceries, rides, and more
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, UAE – August 18, 2025: Careem launches a range of offers to make the back-to-school season easier for families in the UAE. From discounted school supplies to international tuition payments and affordable school ride packages, Careem is simplifying the return to school for parents and students.
With Careem Quik, customers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi can skip the queues and get back-to-school essentials delivered in as little as 15 minutes. From stationery and backpacks to lunchboxes, water bottles, and pantry staples, families can find everything they need to prepare for the new school year. Selected items are available at up to 60 percent off, with Careem Plus members benefiting from free delivery on all grocery orders.
Care’m’s Quik Electronics is offering tech deals to support the new school year, with up to 50% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, 25% off the Apple iPad 10th Generation, and 35% off the MacBook Air.
Parents with children studying abroad can also pay tuition fees directly through the Careem app. Careem Pay enables direct international money transfers to schools and universities in the UK, offering a fast and secure way to manage education expenses from the UAE.
Careem is also helping parents manage daily transport costs with School Rides packages that include 20 rides for just AED 260, and savings up to 35 percent with Careem’s School Rides packages when compared to regular bookings. Packages are customized to customers' home and school locations, and each ride is with an experienced and top-rated captain. Rides include real-time in-app trip tracking, instant notifications, and 24/7 access to Care’m’s dedicated care support team, giving parents true peace of mind during school commutes*.
For added flexibility, Ca’eem’s Car Rental service is offering AED 200 off per month for up to three months, with promo ‘odes …#8217;BACK600’ in ‘ubai and’‘DRIVE600’ in Abu Dhabi. The offer is valid until 30 September 2025.
Customers looking to maximise savings can subscribe to Careem Plus for just AED 19 a month. The subscription includes free food and grocery delivery, cashback on rides, up to 50% off dining bills through Careem DineOut, 10% off on home cleaning and laundry services, and more. Members typically save around AED 300 per month.
With Careem Quik, customers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi can skip the queues and get back-to-school essentials delivered in as little as 15 minutes. From stationery and backpacks to lunchboxes, water bottles, and pantry staples, families can find everything they need to prepare for the new school year. Selected items are available at up to 60 percent off, with Careem Plus members benefiting from free delivery on all grocery orders.
Care’m’s Quik Electronics is offering tech deals to support the new school year, with up to 50% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, 25% off the Apple iPad 10th Generation, and 35% off the MacBook Air.
Parents with children studying abroad can also pay tuition fees directly through the Careem app. Careem Pay enables direct international money transfers to schools and universities in the UK, offering a fast and secure way to manage education expenses from the UAE.
Careem is also helping parents manage daily transport costs with School Rides packages that include 20 rides for just AED 260, and savings up to 35 percent with Careem’s School Rides packages when compared to regular bookings. Packages are customized to customers' home and school locations, and each ride is with an experienced and top-rated captain. Rides include real-time in-app trip tracking, instant notifications, and 24/7 access to Care’m’s dedicated care support team, giving parents true peace of mind during school commutes*.
For added flexibility, Ca’eem’s Car Rental service is offering AED 200 off per month for up to three months, with promo ‘odes …#8217;BACK600’ in ‘ubai and’‘DRIVE600’ in Abu Dhabi. The offer is valid until 30 September 2025.
Customers looking to maximise savings can subscribe to Careem Plus for just AED 19 a month. The subscription includes free food and grocery delivery, cashback on rides, up to 50% off dining bills through Careem DineOut, 10% off on home cleaning and laundry services, and more. Members typically save around AED 300 per month.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment