Statement by H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, on World Humanitarian Day
August 18, 2025 - "World Humanitarian Day, commemorated annually on 19 August, serves as an occasion to honour the unwavering dedication of humanitarian workers and to reaffirm the shared responsibility of the international community to alleviate the suffering of those affected by crises and to build more just and stable societies.
On this day, we pay tribute to the courage and selflessness of humanitarian personnel operating in conflict zones, disaster-affected areas, and crisis-stricken communities across the globe.
We also take pride in the UAE’s prominent leadership in global humanitarian efforts, an approach firmly rooted in the principles of giving and compassion laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Inspired by his enduring legacy, the UAE continues to reinforce its humanitarian ecosystem through progressive legislative frameworks that support the delivery of aid, promote transparency and efficiency, and foster effective collaboration among the government, private, and non-profit sectors.
On this occasion, the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) extends its sincere appreciation to all humanitarian organisations and workers worldwide, particularly the national humanitarian teams, whose contributions continue to enhance the standing of the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE in the fields of humanitarian work and sustainable development.”
