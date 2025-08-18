Oil And Gas Construction Projects Insight Report 2025 Late-Stage Projects To Drive $2.1 Trillion In Oil And Gas Construction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Get detailed insights into global oil and gas construction projects with a total valuation of $3.3 trillion. With 63.2% of projects in the late stages, annual expenditures are projected to hit $507.7 billion by 2026. Analyze top projects and key operators to enhance business strategies and market focus.

This report provides a detailed analysis of oil and gas construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by the analyst.

The analyst is tracking oil and gas construction projects with a total value of $3.3 trillion, from the pre-planning stage to the execution stage.

Most of the projects are in the late stages (pre-execution and execution), amounting to $2.1 trillion or 63.2% of projects by stage. Assuming all projects in the currently tracked pipeline proceed according to their schedules and spending is distributed evenly across the execution stage, annual pipeline expenditure may reach $351.8 billion in 2025 and $507.7 billion in 2026.

The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions.

The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Gain insight into the development of the oil and gas construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities. Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

