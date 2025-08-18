403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky demands additional sanctions on Russia
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky has called for tougher sanctions on Russia if a trilateral meeting involving himself, US President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin does not take place. His statement followed a Saturday call with Trump, one day after the US leader met with Putin in Alaska without Ukraine’s participation.
Trump described his Alaska talks as “warm,” saying the two leaders “agreed on a lot” and were “pretty close to the end” of the conflict, though he emphasized that any peace deal would require Ukraine’s approval. He also indicated he would participate in a potential three-way summit, while the Kremlin stressed that certain conditions must be met before such a meeting can occur.
Zelensky, in a post on X, stressed that sanctions are an effective tool and should be intensified if Russia avoids a “honest end to the war” or if Ukraine is excluded from discussions. UK and EU leaders also expressed their readiness to maintain pressure on Moscow through strengthened sanctions and economic measures until a “just and lasting peace” is achieved.
The Ukrainian president reiterated that Kiev must be involved in all talks about its future, particularly regarding territorial issues. Trump has suggested a possible “land swap” as part of a peace deal. Zelensky also called for security guarantees from the US and Europe, while Moscow insists Ukraine must remain neutral, outside NATO, demilitarized, and recognize the status of newly annexed regions. Zelensky is scheduled to meet Trump in Washington on Monday, with a potential trilateral summit possibly following soon after.
Trump described his Alaska talks as “warm,” saying the two leaders “agreed on a lot” and were “pretty close to the end” of the conflict, though he emphasized that any peace deal would require Ukraine’s approval. He also indicated he would participate in a potential three-way summit, while the Kremlin stressed that certain conditions must be met before such a meeting can occur.
Zelensky, in a post on X, stressed that sanctions are an effective tool and should be intensified if Russia avoids a “honest end to the war” or if Ukraine is excluded from discussions. UK and EU leaders also expressed their readiness to maintain pressure on Moscow through strengthened sanctions and economic measures until a “just and lasting peace” is achieved.
The Ukrainian president reiterated that Kiev must be involved in all talks about its future, particularly regarding territorial issues. Trump has suggested a possible “land swap” as part of a peace deal. Zelensky also called for security guarantees from the US and Europe, while Moscow insists Ukraine must remain neutral, outside NATO, demilitarized, and recognize the status of newly annexed regions. Zelensky is scheduled to meet Trump in Washington on Monday, with a potential trilateral summit possibly following soon after.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment