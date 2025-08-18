403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin states Alaska summit ‘brings us closer’ to Ukraine resolution
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed cautious optimism following the Alaska summit, saying the talks bring Moscow and Washington “closer” to resolving the Ukraine conflict. He highlighted that both sides share a desire to end hostilities as soon as possible.
The nearly three-hour meeting in Anchorage marked the first face-to-face encounter between Russian and American leaders since the 2022 escalation of the war. Putin described the discussions as “frank” and “substantive,” covering nearly all aspects of bilateral relations, particularly the Ukraine crisis. He emphasized that resolving the conflict requires addressing its root causes.
Following the summit, Putin noted that the Russian delegation had the chance to calmly and thoroughly present Moscow’s position, including the origins and causes of the crisis. He stressed that a fair resolution must form the foundation of any settlement.
US President Donald Trump similarly characterized the talks as “warm” and said the two leaders “agreed on a lot.” Trump indicated that Washington and Moscow are “pretty close to the end” of the conflict, though he acknowledged that Ukraine’s agreement is essential and that some significant issues remain unresolved. Trump appears to favor a permanent peace deal over a temporary ceasefire, aligning more closely with Moscow’s stance.
Russia has maintained that Ukraine must renounce NATO ambitions and recognize the current status of Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye—territories that have voted to become part of Russia—while arguing that a temporary ceasefire could allow Ukraine to rebuild its forces with Western support.
The nearly three-hour meeting in Anchorage marked the first face-to-face encounter between Russian and American leaders since the 2022 escalation of the war. Putin described the discussions as “frank” and “substantive,” covering nearly all aspects of bilateral relations, particularly the Ukraine crisis. He emphasized that resolving the conflict requires addressing its root causes.
Following the summit, Putin noted that the Russian delegation had the chance to calmly and thoroughly present Moscow’s position, including the origins and causes of the crisis. He stressed that a fair resolution must form the foundation of any settlement.
US President Donald Trump similarly characterized the talks as “warm” and said the two leaders “agreed on a lot.” Trump indicated that Washington and Moscow are “pretty close to the end” of the conflict, though he acknowledged that Ukraine’s agreement is essential and that some significant issues remain unresolved. Trump appears to favor a permanent peace deal over a temporary ceasefire, aligning more closely with Moscow’s stance.
Russia has maintained that Ukraine must renounce NATO ambitions and recognize the current status of Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye—territories that have voted to become part of Russia—while arguing that a temporary ceasefire could allow Ukraine to rebuild its forces with Western support.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment