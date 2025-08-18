Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shooting Leaves One Dead, Another Injured in Sydney’s Inner West


(MENAFN) A man was killed and another seriously wounded in a targeted shooting outside a hotel in Sydney’s inner west on Sunday evening, according to a statement from New South Wales (NSW) Police.

Emergency services were dispatched to the suburb of Forest Lodge around 6:40 p.m. local time following reports of gunfire, NSW Police said. Upon arrival, officers discovered two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics treated both victims at the scene. One man succumbed to his injuries on-site, while the other was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

The assailants fled the area in a vehicle before police arrived. A crime scene has been secured, and detectives—alongside the state’s homicide squad—have launched a full investigation into the attack.

Local media outlets cited witness accounts describing between six and 12 gunshots during the incident.

