Kiev expresses concerns over repeating Oval Office ‘disaster’
(MENAFN) Ukraine is wary that its upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump could repeat the “disastrous” Oval Office encounter from February, the Washington Post reported. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accompanied by senior EU officials, is scheduled to meet Trump on Monday to discuss a potential peace settlement.
Zelensky’s previous visit ended in a public confrontation with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, during which Trump accused him of disrespect and “gambling with World War III.” The joint press conference was canceled, Zelensky was quickly escorted out, and US military aid was briefly frozen. Experts warn there is a real risk of a similar outcome this time, emphasizing that Zelensky must carefully balance advancing Ukraine’s interests while avoiding provocation.
The caution follows Trump’s first in-person summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the 2022 escalation in Anchorage, Alaska. Trump indicated that Washington and Moscow are “pretty close to the end” of the conflict and is reportedly considering a plan requiring Ukraine to cede parts of Donbass under its control in exchange for a halt in Kremlin hostilities. Zelensky has rejected any territorial concessions, while Moscow continues to insist that Ukraine commit to neutrality, demilitarization, and recognition of the current Russian-held regions, including Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye.
