Egyptian PM reaffirms continuous work to end genocide in Gaza
(MENAFN) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly assured Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa on Sunday that Cairo is actively working to end the genocide in Gaza while firmly opposing any attempts by Israel to displace Palestinians. The discussion took place in New Alamein, focusing on recent developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, according to an Egyptian Cabinet statement.
Madbouly reaffirmed Egypt’s strong stance on the Palestinian cause, emphasizing solidarity with the Palestinian people and the rejection of displacement, home demolitions, settlement expansion, or any actions undermining Palestinian sovereignty. He highlighted Egypt’s mediation efforts with Qatar and the US and its engagement in international forums to restart ceasefire talks, ensure humanitarian aid, and maintain Palestinian unity under the Palestinian Authority.
Mustafa noted continued coordination with Egypt, other Arab states, and international partners to halt Israel’s offensive. He stressed the importance of opening all Gaza border crossings for humanitarian relief and reaffirmed Palestine’s readiness to govern Gaza under a single, unified political system. Mustafa also cited the outcomes of the July UN-led peace conference, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, as a foundation for implementing a two-state solution and ending Israel’s occupation.
