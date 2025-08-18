403
Illegal Israeli Settlers Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Army Protection
(MENAFN) Dozens of illegal Israeli settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem early Monday, staging religious rituals under the protection of Israeli forces, according to a Palestinian news agency.
The news agency reported that the settlers performed Talmudic practices within the grounds of the mosque, escorted by the Israeli army, heightening tensions at the sacred site.
Al-Aqsa Mosque, located in the Old City, holds deep religious significance as Islam’s third-holiest site. Jewish groups refer to the area as the Temple Mount, asserting it was home to two ancient Jewish temples.
Israel seized East Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. The territory was later annexed in 1980—a move that remains unrecognized by the broader international community.
