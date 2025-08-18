403
Zelensky plans on visiting Washington
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he will travel to Washington next week for in-person discussions with US President Donald Trump.
Zelensky described a “long, meaningful conversation” with Trump about the recent Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which Trump shared key points from the meeting. “I am going to discuss all the details on ending the killings and the war, with President Trump in Washington on Monday. Thank you for the invitation,” he said. Trump later confirmed the visit on social media.
Zelensky also expressed support for a potential trilateral meeting involving the US, Russia, and Ukraine, while emphasizing the importance of including Western European backers at all stages to ensure reliable US-backed security guarantees. He noted positive signals from the American side regarding their participation in Ukraine’s security.
The Ukrainian leader’s previous visit to Washington in February ended in a tense public confrontation, with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance accusing him of disrespect and “gambling with World War III.” The joint press conference was canceled, and US military aid was briefly paused.
