Squaredfinancial Unveils Referral Program With Rewards Up To $1,000 Per Client

Under the new program, existing clients can earn flexible payouts of up to $1,000 for every friend they refer who meets the program's verification, funding, and trading criteria. This initiative presents traders with an additional way to grow their income alongside their trading activity.

The SquaredFinancial referral program is built on mutual benefits. Referrals are welcomed with incentive bonuses when they open their account and deposit, while referrers are rewarded for their endeavours, trust, and loyalty.

Thousands of traders trust SquaredFinancial. By referring friends, traders are helping them navigate the markets seamlessly while enhancing their own trading journey with added rewards.

Start referring today .

About SquaredFinancial

Founded in 2005, SquaredFinancial is a fintech and multi-asset trading firm providing regulated, technology-driven investment solutions. The company serves a global client base, offering intuitive platforms for investors and professional-grade liquidity and technology services for brokers. With a focus on innovation, transparency, and long-term relationships, SquaredFinancial is built to support the future of finance.

