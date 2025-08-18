Veterinary Hospital Market Industry Trends, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Future Opportunities, And Regulatory Landscape 2025-2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|145
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$65.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$124.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Growing animal population and rising pet ownership
3.2.1.2 Advancements in veterinary medicine
3.2.1.3 Consolidation of animal hospitals
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Shortage of skilled veterinarians
3.2.2.2 Limited access in remote areas
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Future market trends
3.6 Porter's analysis
3.7 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company matrix analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Animal Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Companion animals
5.2.1 Dogs
5.2.2 Cats
5.2.3 Horses
5.2.4 Other companion animals
5.3 Farm animals
5.3.1 Cattle
5.3.2 Swine
5.3.3 Poultry
5.3.4 Other farm animals
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Services, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 General veterinary services
6.3 Diagnostic services
6.4 Surgical services
6.5 Other services
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Ownership, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Public
7.3 Private
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Animal Hospital
9.2 All Pets Veterinary Hospital
9.3 Blaine Central Veterinary Clinic
9.4 Beijing Xintiandi International Animal Hospital
9.5 Belltowne Veterinary Center
9.6 CVS Group
9.7 Greencross Vets
9.8 Innovative Petcare
9.9 Mars Incorporated
9.10 MaxPetZ
9.11 National Veterinary Associates (NVA)
9.12 Pets at Home Group
9.13 Royal Veterinary College (RVC)
9.14 SASH Vets
9.15 The Animal Medical Center
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Veterinary Hospital Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment