Veterinary Hospital Market Industry Trends, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Future Opportunities, And Regulatory Landscape 2025-2034

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Hospital Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Veterinary Hospital Market was valued at USD 65.9 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% to reach USD 124.4 billion by 2034, driven by the increasing global animal population, higher rates of pet adoption, growing demand for veterinary services, and a rise in spending on pet healthcare.

The availability of advanced medical equipment, veterinary drugs, pet insurance, and cutting-edge technology has been key to fueling this expansion. Technological advances, including improved imaging techniques, telemedicine, and point-of-care diagnostics, influence the market's rapid growth.



Additionally, continuous advancements in veterinary research are significantly improving the quality of care provided to animals, which, in turn, plays a crucial role in the market's growth. Breakthroughs in medical treatments, diagnostics, and surgical techniques allow veterinarians to offer more effective and targeted care, helping to address a wider range of animal health issues. This research is not only focused on improving the treatment of existing conditions but also on preventing diseases through better vaccines, nutrition, and wellness programs. Innovations such as telemedicine platforms and AI-driven diagnostic tools are further revolutionizing the field, making healthcare more accessible and efficient. As veterinary medicine continues to evolve, it ensures that animals receive the highest standard of care, driving demand for specialized veterinary services and contributing to the ongoing expansion of the market.

Veterinary hospitals provide essential services, such as medical treatment, vaccinations, surgeries, and preventive care, for pets, livestock, and small animals. These hospitals are vital for diagnosing and treating a variety of medical conditions and ensuring that animals receive proper care during critical times. The companion animal segment held the largest share of the market in 2024, generating USD 43.1 billion, attributed to the increasing number of households that consider pets as part of the family. Dogs and cats are the most popular pets globally, driving the demand for comprehensive medical services, preventive treatments, and wellness programs in veterinary hospitals.

The general veterinary services segment led the market in 2024, holding 45.8% share. The increasing demand for general services, such as routine check-ups, vaccinations, and preventive care, is fueled by rising pet ownership, greater awareness of animal health, and medical advancements. Technological integration in veterinary practices has helped streamline operations, improve diagnostics, and enable remote consultations, further boosting the market's growth.

The United States Veterinary Hospital Market was valued at USD 23.8 billion in 2024, attributed to higher pet ownership rates, a strong focus on animal healthcare, and advancements in veterinary technology. Additionally, the country's large population of livestock animals has also contributed to the rising demand for veterinary services.

Key players in the Global Veterinary Hospital Industry include CVS Group, Mars Incorporated, SASH Vets, Beijing Xintiandi International Animal Hospital, Greencross Vets, The Animal Medical Center, Innovative Petcare, National Veterinary Associates (NVA), Pets at Home Group, Belltowne Veterinary Center, Royal Veterinary College (RVC), MaxPetZ, and Animal Hospital. To strengthen their position in the market, companies focus on adopting strategies like expanding their service offerings and investing in advanced diagnostic tools. Partnerships with pet insurance providers are also rising to make veterinary care more affordable and accessible. Additionally, companies are leveraging digital platforms for telemedicine services, allowing them to reach more customers and offer remote consultations.

