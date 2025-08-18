QR Code Payment Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033, With Profiles Of Paymentcloud, Clover Network, Revolut, Nearex, ACI, Ecentric Payment Systems, Block, Unionpay, LINE Pay, And Paypal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global QR Code Payment Market is projected to reach USD 61.73 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 20% from 2025 to 2033. Growth is driven by rising smartphone use and demand for contactless payments. The Asia Pacific leads this market surge. Discover trends and strategic insights in this comprehensive report.

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "QR Code Payment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offerings (Solution, Services), By Solution (Static QR Code, Dynamic QR Code), By Payment Type, By Transaction Channel, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global QR code payment market size is estimated to reach USD 61.73 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 20% from 2025 to 2033. QR code payment offers a simple interface for quick money transactions anywhere and at any time. QR code payment methods are considered fast, versatile, and secure in comparison to traditional payment methods.

An increasing number of smartphone and internet users and rising demand for smart alternatives to traditional payment methods such as bank cards or cash is boosting the QR code payments industry's growth.

The volumes of digital payment transactions were already witnessing a rise owing to the growth of e-commerce. Furthermore, the increasing government initiatives to digitize payments are further expected to create market growth opportunities.

QR Code Payment Market Report Highlights



The solution segment dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for a revenue share of more than 68%. Increasing demand for secure mobile payment and mobile wallet solutions from businesses and service professionals is propelling the solution segment growth.

The dynamic QR code segment dominated the market in 2024. Dynamic QR codes have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their versatility and convenience. Dynamic QR codes can be easily scanned using a mobile device, making them a convenient option for customers to access information or complete a transaction.

The push payment segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. The push QR code payment method has been gaining popularity in recent years as it is a secure way to make payments since it requires authentication from the customer's bank through a push notification. This helps to prevent fraud and unauthorized transactions.

The face-to-face segment dominated the market in 2024. Increasing face-to-face transactions owing to its benefits, such as improved convenience, security, and efficiency, is boosting the growth of the segment.

The restaurant segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. The concerns about hygiene and a need to reduce contact between restaurant staff members and guests are expected to drive the adoption of QR code payment methods. The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2024. The increasing adoption of QR code payment solutions in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, Singapore, and the Philippines is projected to drive regional market growth.

Why should you buy this report?



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. QR Code Payments Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. QR Code Payments Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. QR Code Payment Market: Offerings Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. QR Code Payment Market: Offerings Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033 (USD Million)

4.3. Solution

4.4. Services

Chapter 5. QR Code Payment Market: Solution Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. QR Code Payment Market: Solution Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033 (USD Million)

5.3. Static QR Code

5.4. Dynamic QR Code

Chapter 6. QR Code Payment Market: Payment Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. QR Code Payment Market: Payment Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033 (USD Million)

6.3. Push Payment

6.4. Pull Payment

Chapter 7. QR Code Payment Market: Transaction Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. QR Code Payment Market: Transaction Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033 (USD Million)

7.3. Face-To-Face

7.4. Remote

Chapter 8. QR Code Payment Market: End User Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. QR Code Payment Market: End User Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033 (USD Million)

8.3. Restaurant

8.4. Retail & E-commerce

8.5. E-ticket Booking

8.6. Others

Chapter 9. QR Code Payment Market Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. QR Code Payment Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Categorization

10.2. Company Market Positioning

10.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

10.4. Company Profiles



PaymentCloud

Clover Network, LLC

Revolut Technologies Inc.

Nearex Pte Ltd.

ACI Worldwide

Ecentric Payment Systems

Block, Inc. (Square)

UnionPay International

LINE Pay Corporation PayPal, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900