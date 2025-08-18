Digital Textile Printing Market Outlook And Company Analysis Report 2025-2029, With Profiles Of Aeoon Technologies, AM Printex Solutions, Archroma Management, And More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key growth drivers in the digital textile printing market include rising trade shows and the roll-to-roll process. The report offers insights on market size, trends, and vendor analysis, covering vendors like Ricoh Co. Ltd., and Seiko Epson Corp.

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Textile Printing Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital textile printing market is set to experience significant growth, expanding by USD 3.55 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a striking compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%.

This expansion is fuelled by several key trends, including an increasing number of trade shows and exhibitions, the broader adoption of the roll-to-roll printing process, and a burgeoning global apparel market. These dynamics are highlighted in a comprehensive report which offers an up-to-date examination of the market landscape, identifying both opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for industry players.

The report includes detailed market sizing, forecasting, and comprehensive vendor assessments, covering key market vendors. Historical and projected data underscore the market's dynamism, providing invaluable insights for industry participants.

Market Segmentation:

By Ink Type:



Disperse ink

Reactive ink

Acid ink Pigment ink

By Application:



Clothing

Soft signage

Home textiles

Textiles Others

By Material:



Polyester

Cotton Others

Geographical Landscape:



Europe

APAC

North America

South America Middle East and Africa

The rising prominence of UV-cured inks is expected to play a pivotal role in market growth. Furthermore, the expansion of ink offerings and growing use of organic pigments are anticipated to drive substantial demand. The report comprehensively examines these factors while also covering key areas of market sizing, forecasting, and industry analysis.

The vendor analysis section offers a robust examination aimed at enhancing client strategies and market positioning. It delivers detailed profiles of notable companies such as aeoon technologies GmbH, AM Printex Solutions, Archroma Management, and more. Additionally, the market analysis highlights emerging trends and obstacles that could impact future market expansion, providing actionable strategies for companies to seize growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Market 2019 - 2023

5.2 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 Material segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.5 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.6 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 The AI impact on Global Digital Textile Printing Market

7 Five Forces Analysis

8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Type

8.3 Disperse ink - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Reactive ink - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Acid ink - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.6 Pigment ink - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.7 Market opportunity by Type

9 Market Segmentation by Application

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Application

9.3 Clothing - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Soft signage - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Home textiles - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.6 Textiles - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.8 Market opportunity by Application

10 Market Segmentation by Material

10.1 Market segments

10.2 Comparison by Material

10.3 Polyester - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.4 Cotton - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.6 Market opportunity by Material

11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview

12 Geographic Landscape

13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

13.1 Market drivers

13.2 Market challenges

13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

13.4 Market opportunities/restraints

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Landscape

14.3 Landscape disruption

14.4 Industry risks

15 Competitive Analysis

15.1 Companies profiled

15.2 Company ranking index

15.3 Market positioning of companies



aeoon technologies GmbH

AM Printex Solutions

Archroma Management

d.gen Inc

Dazian LLC

DIC Corp.

Dover Corp.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Durst Group AG

FUJIFILM Speciality Ink Systems Ltd.

Hollanders Printing Systems

Kornit Digital Ltd.

Marabu GmbH and Co. KG

Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd.

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Roland DG Corp.

Seiko Epson Corp.

SPGPrints

Totem Group Ltd. Zhengzhou Hongsam Digital Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900