Digital Textile Printing Market Outlook And Company Analysis Report 2025-2029, With Profiles Of Aeoon Technologies, AM Printex Solutions, Archroma Management, And More
Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Textile Printing Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital textile printing market is set to experience significant growth, expanding by USD 3.55 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a striking compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%.
This expansion is fuelled by several key trends, including an increasing number of trade shows and exhibitions, the broader adoption of the roll-to-roll printing process, and a burgeoning global apparel market. These dynamics are highlighted in a comprehensive report which offers an up-to-date examination of the market landscape, identifying both opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for industry players.
The report includes detailed market sizing, forecasting, and comprehensive vendor assessments, covering key market vendors. Historical and projected data underscore the market's dynamism, providing invaluable insights for industry participants.
Market Segmentation:
By Ink Type:
- Disperse ink Reactive ink Acid ink Pigment ink
By Application:
- Clothing Soft signage Home textiles Textiles Others
By Material:
- Polyester Cotton Others
Geographical Landscape:
- Europe APAC North America South America Middle East and Africa
The rising prominence of UV-cured inks is expected to play a pivotal role in market growth. Furthermore, the expansion of ink offerings and growing use of organic pigments are anticipated to drive substantial demand. The report comprehensively examines these factors while also covering key areas of market sizing, forecasting, and industry analysis.
The vendor analysis section offers a robust examination aimed at enhancing client strategies and market positioning. It delivers detailed profiles of notable companies such as aeoon technologies GmbH, AM Printex Solutions, Archroma Management, and more. Additionally, the market analysis highlights emerging trends and obstacles that could impact future market expansion, providing actionable strategies for companies to seize growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Analysis
2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
2.3 Factors of disruption
2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
3 Market Landscape
3.1 Market ecosystem
3.2 Market characteristics
3.3 Value chain analysis
4 Market Sizing
4.1 Market definition
4.2 Market segment analysis
4.3 Market size 2024
4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
5 Historic Market Size
5.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Market 2019 - 2023
5.2 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023
5.3 Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023
5.4 Material segment analysis 2019 - 2023
5.5 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023
5.6 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023
6 Qualitative Analysis
6.1 The AI impact on Global Digital Textile Printing Market
7 Five Forces Analysis
8 Market Segmentation by Type
8.1 Market segments
8.2 Comparison by Type
8.3 Disperse ink - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
8.4 Reactive ink - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
8.5 Acid ink - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
8.6 Pigment ink - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
8.7 Market opportunity by Type
9 Market Segmentation by Application
9.1 Market segments
9.2 Comparison by Application
9.3 Clothing - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
9.4 Soft signage - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
9.5 Home textiles - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
9.6 Textiles - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
9.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
9.8 Market opportunity by Application
10 Market Segmentation by Material
10.1 Market segments
10.2 Comparison by Material
10.3 Polyester - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
10.4 Cotton - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
10.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
10.6 Market opportunity by Material
11 Customer Landscape
11.1 Customer landscape overview
12 Geographic Landscape
13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
13.1 Market drivers
13.2 Market challenges
13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
13.4 Market opportunities/restraints
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Competitive Landscape
14.3 Landscape disruption
14.4 Industry risks
15 Competitive Analysis
15.1 Companies profiled
15.2 Company ranking index
15.3 Market positioning of companies
- aeoon technologies GmbH AM Printex Solutions Archroma Management d.gen Inc Dazian LLC DIC Corp. Dover Corp. DuPont de Nemours Inc. Durst Group AG FUJIFILM Speciality Ink Systems Ltd. Hollanders Printing Systems Kornit Digital Ltd. Marabu GmbH and Co. KG Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd. Ricoh Co. Ltd. Roland DG Corp. Seiko Epson Corp. SPGPrints Totem Group Ltd. Zhengzhou Hongsam Digital Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
