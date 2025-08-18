3D Printing Plastics Market Report 2025 3D Printing Plastics Market Forecast To Reach USD 5.39 Billion By 2030

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing Plastics Market by Type (Photopolymer, ABS, Polyamide, PLA, PETG), Form (Filament, Liquid, Powder), Application (Prototyping, Manufacturing, Tooling), End-use Industry and Region- Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D printing plastics market is set to experience significant growth, projected to rise from USD 2.36 billion in 2025 to USD 5.39 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18%. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), known for its impact resistance and thermal stability, ranked as the third-largest segment in 2024, following PLA. Its use in Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM) process caters to both professional and desktop printer users, permitting post-production enhancements such as painting and sanding.

Recent advancements include ABS adaptations with fillers, aimed at improving flow and reducing warping, which have further extended its application scope for complex geometries and larger prints.

In terms of value, the powder form segment held the third-largest share of the market in 2024. This segment supports advanced technologies like SLS, MJF, and EBM, known for their capability to create detailed, mechanically strong parts for aerospace, automotive, and medical applications. Powder-based techniques are valued for their ability to deliver high surface quality and good isotropic mechanical properties. Materials such as polyamide, TPU, and PEEK expand the segment's utility for both prototyping and end-use production, contributing to the growth driven by on-demand production models and industry requirements for speed and accuracy.

The manufacturing application represented the second-largest market share in 2024. This application is revolutionizing modern production, especially in industries such as automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, healthcare, and heavy machinery. Transitioning from subtractive to additive manufacturing with 3D printing plastics enhances efficiency while reducing costs, making it valuable for rapid prototyping and the production of end-use parts. High-performance thermoplastics like ABS, nylon, and carbon-fiber-infused composites are favored for use in industrial environments due to their strength and heat resistance.

The consumer goods industry had the fourth-largest market share in 2024, driven by demand for rapid, flexible manufacturing methods. 3D printing enables streamlined product development without the need for costly tooling and supports the growing trend of mass customization. The rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer models has seen small businesses benefit from 3D printing's low capital investment, while new iterations of 3D materials like biodegradable PLA and flexible TPU are broadening application possibilities. Consumer brands are leveraging 3D printing to adopt more sustainable practices, emphasizing minimal waste and creative design possibilities.

North America leads the market, forecasted to maintain this position throughout the period. Its growth is supported by clean energy commitments, infrastructure advancements, and increasing demand across automotive, aerospace, and healthcare sectors. Companies such as Stratasys and 3D Systems Inc. are at the forefront, innovating with new materials that align with industry needs. The region's sophisticated manufacturing capabilities and regulatory environment fuel rapid market expansion.

This study draws on interviews with industry experts worldwide. Insights were gathered from diverse company types, designations, and regions, ensuring comprehensive research coverage. Key market players analyzed include 3D Systems, Inc., Arkema, Materialise, Stratasys, Syensqo, Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, EOS GmbH, Formlabs, SABIC, CRP TECHNOLOGY S.r.l., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Ensinger, and Zortrax.

The research categorizes the market by type, form, application, and end-use industry across various regions. It offers in-depth analysis on factors influencing market growth, detailed insights into industry players, and competitive assessments. The report is indispensable for stakeholders aiming to understand the market landscape and develop strategic approaches.

Key Insights:



Drivers such as government initiatives and demand for application-specific grades, alongside challenges like environmental concerns and technological advancements.

Innovation trends in upcoming technologies and product launches.

Market development opportunities across global regions.

Comprehensive market diversification analysis. Competitive strategies of leading market players.

Key Attributes:

