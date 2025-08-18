3D Printing Plastics Market Report 2025 3D Printing Plastics Market Forecast To Reach USD 5.39 Billion By 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|316
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.36 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.39 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Increased Supply of 3D Printing Plastics due to Forward Integration of Key Polymer Companies Development of Application-Specific Plastic Grades Government Initiatives to Surge Adoption of 3D Printing Technologies
- Environmental Concerns Regarding Disposal of Plastic Products Lack of Mass Production to Drive Large Players Out Regulations on Use of Specific Grades of Plastics
- Increasing Demand for Bio-based Plastic Grades Enhanced Performance of Composite Grades in Industrial Applications
- Technological Advancements in 3D Printing High Manufacturing Costs of Commercial-Grade Plastics
- Airbus - 3D Printed Polymer Parts for Aircraft Interiors Porsche - 3D Printed Electric Drive Housing and Performance Parts
Company Profiles
- 3D Systems, Inc. Arkema Materialise Stratasys Syensqo Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co. Ltd. Evonik Industries AG Eos GmbH Formlabs Sabic CRP Technology S.R.L. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Huntsman International LLC Ensinger Zortrax Oxford Performance Materials Etec Lehmann&Voss&Co. Ultimaker 3Dxtech Victrex Apium 3D Technologies GmbH Treed Filaments Photocentric Ltd. Torwell Technologies Co. Ltd.
3D Printing Plastics Market
