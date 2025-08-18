Organ Preservation Market Outlook Report 2025-2030: University Of Wisconsin Solution Leads The Way In Organ Preservation With Largest Market Share
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|235
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$0.2 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$0.3 million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Growing Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Cases of Multiple Organ Failure Increasing Initiatives to Promote Public Awareness and Encourage Organ Donation Rising Number of Organ Donors and Growing Adoption of Solid Organ Transplantation Procedures
- High Cost of Organ Transplantation Religious Concerns and Misconceptions Associated with Organ Donation
- Growing Healthcare Investments
- Significant Gap Between Number of Organs Donated and Organs Required Annually Development of Artificial Organs
Company Profiles
- Paragonix Technologies, Inc. Xvivo Perfusion Ab Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH Essential Pharmaceuticals, LLC (Subsidiary of Accord Healthcare) Transmedics, Inc. Organox Limited 21St Century Medicine Biolife Solutions, Inc. Bridge to Life Limited Waters Medical Systems LLC Shanghai Genext Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Preservation Solutions, Inc. Carnamedica Transplant Biomedicals Institut Georges Lopez Global Transplant Solutions Avionord Organ Preservation Solutions Ltd. Ebers S.A.L.F. Biochefa Vascular Perfusion Solutions, Inc. Tx Innovations Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation X-Therma, Inc.
