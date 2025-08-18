Softstack Completes Smart Contract Audit For Allunity's Micar-Regulated EUR Stablecoin

AllUnity x Softstack Smart Contract Audit

AllUnity's EURAU stablecoin passes Softstack's security audit, setting a benchmark for MiCAR-compliant digital assets in Europe.

- Peter Grosskopf, Chief Technology & Operating Officer, AllUnityBERLIN, GERMANY, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Softstack, a leading Web3 cybersecurity and software development firm, has successfully completed the smart contract audit for AllUnity's institutional-grade stablecoin framework. AllUnity, a joint venture by DWS, Flow Traders, and Galaxy, is building the first MiCAR-regulated stablecoin infrastructure in Germany.The audit scope covered AllUnity's upgradeable architecture, including role-based access controls, blacklisting mechanisms, and lifecycle functions. Softstack identified and remediated medium, low, and informational issues, confirming the overall resilience and regulatory readiness of the system.“AllUnity sets a new benchmark for compliant e-euro issuance,” said Yannik Heinze, CEO of Softstack.“We're proud to support them with rigorous security validation as they bridge institutional finance with blockchain rails.”About AllUnityAllUnity is a regulated e-money institute, building Europe's leading digital payments infrastructure and issuing a fully regulated, Euro-denominated stablecoin designed to power digital asset markets and global commerce. Backed by a consortium of industry-leading partners, DWS, Flow Traders, and Galaxy, AllUnity offers transparent, secure, and scalable payment infrastructure through its euro stablecoin, EURAU. With institutional-grade infrastructure and real-time settlement, AllUnity bridges traditional finance and digital assets delivering trusted, borderless payment infrastructure for Europe and global markets. Learn more at allunityAbout SoftstackFounded in 2017 and formerly known as Chainsulting, Softstack is a Germany-based cybersecurity and software development firm specializing in Web3. With ISO 27001 certification by TÜV SÜD and a proven track record of safeguarding over $100 billion in on-chain value, Softstack provides smart contract audits, security tooling, and digital asset assessments for leading Web3 companies. Learn more at softstackAllUnity's contracts have passed a follow-up verification and the full audit is available at GitHub

