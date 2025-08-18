Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Size, Trends, Key Players And Competitive Landscape

Increase in aviation passenger traffic, surge in demand for large aircraft & launch of upgraded products to improve infrastructural growth have boosted growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Passenger boarding bridge market size was pegged at $310.5 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $1.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2031.Increase in aviation passenger traffic, surge in demand for large aircraft, and launch of upgraded products to improve infrastructural growth have boosted the growth of the global passenger boarding bridge market. However, lack of skilled workforce and long-time life cycle for replacement of passenger boarding bridges hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in greenfield and brownfield airport projects and surge in modernization of airports would open opportunities in the future.Download Report Sample (312 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atThe passenger boarding bridge market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the rise in the need for large aircraft and the growing number of greenfield and brownfield airport projects. Moreover, the augmented expenditure on airside infrastructure by airport operators and the growth in concerns regarding airport security is further estimated to cushion the growth of the market. In accordance with segmentation,“On the basis of product type, the over-the-wing bridges segment dominated the global market in 2021, in terms of revenue. On the basis of structure, the steel-walled segment dominated the global market in 2021 in terms of revenue. On the basis of elevation system, the hydraulic segment dominated the global market in 2021 in terms of revenue. On the basis of tunnel type, the air-conditioned segment dominated the global market in 2021 in terms of revenue.The concept of a passenger boarding bridge is typically attributed to a hanging, moveable tunnel that connects an airport to an aircraft. This bridge allows passengers to securely go from the airport terminal to the aircraft while also sheltering them from the elements. The primary goal of the passenger boarding bridge is to make it as easy as possible for passengers to get from the airport terminal to the aircraft. Modern approaches, such as movable units, are employed to move the passenger boarding bridge from one terminal end to the other more quickly. These units may be adjusted in height and can be utilized by various aircraft. For instance, in 2019, ADELTE relaunched Apronaut, the first software-based passenger boarding bridge (PBB) docking simulator in the world, to offer rigorous training in a nil-risk environment for PBB operators. This PBB docking simulator enables staff to practice, dock, activate, and dock on all types of aircraft repeatedly.Buy This Research Report:The passenger boarding bridge market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the expansion of the current terminals and the construction of new airports. Moreover, improvements in safety, security, ease of access, the comfort of passengers, and reduced manpower requirement are some of the benefits of the passenger boarding bridge, which leads to the rise in demand for the market. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, investments, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, the Government of India planned to have a new integrated passenger terminal building expansion of Tiruchirappalli & Pune Airport by March 2022 and a few others in other states. On May 08, 2021, AAI commenced commercial operations at Rupsi airport-Northeast India's 15th airport and Assam's 7th airport. Hence, Rise in airport projects in developing economies is hence expected to create lucrative opportunities for the passenger boarding bridge market.By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global passenger boarding bridge market, due to rise in tourism in the region and investment in new airports. However, the market across Europe is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period, due to presence of major market players such as ThyssenKrupp AG, ADELTE Group, FMT Aircraft, and others that offer advanced passenger boarding bridges.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire Before Buying -The factors such as rise in aviation passenger traffic, increase in demand for large aircraft, and launch of upgraded products to improve infrastructural growth supplement the growth of the passenger boarding bridge industry . However, long time life cycle for replacement of passenger boarding bridges and dearth of skilled workforce are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, rise in greenfield and brownfield airport projects and modernization of airports creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.Major market playersA-Bridge LLCAccessAir Systems, Inc.ADELTE Group S.L.Airport EquipmentAvicorp Middle EastBukaka GroupChina International Marine ContainersDeernsFMT Sweden ABHÜBNER GmbH & Co. KGJBT CorporationMitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.NAFFCO AviationShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.Thyssenkrupp AGUBSVataple GroupBuy This Research Report -Similar Reports We Have on Aerospace Industry:ASEAN Ground Support Equipment Market :Jet Bridge Market :Integrated Bridge Systems Market :

