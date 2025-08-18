Seven Dead In Northwest Ecuador Shooting
Several gunmen in black arrived at a billiard hall on Sunday in Santo Domingo, capital of the province, and opened fire on people present, according to a media report.
Local police cordoned off the crime scene after the incident. An initial investigation showed the deceased included a retired police officer and a suspected criminal gang leader nicknamed "Rasta," Xinhua News Agency reported.
Located between the Andes Mountains and the Pacific coast and in the intersection of multiple drug trafficking routes, the province has seen frequent violent cases caused by gang conflicts.
Earlier in June, at least eight people were shot dead in Ecuador's southwestern coastal city of Guayaquil, amid a surge in criminal violence, national police said.
The attack occurred in the Pascuales district, along the Daule highway. "Eight people were killed by gunfire," police said in a statement, adding that officers were deployed immediately to investigate and pursue those responsible.
Local media reported that the victims were gunned down in Guayaquil's industrial zone, near the Peca area and outside a municipal market, just as vendors were beginning their workday.
Five of the victims were motorcycle taxi drivers, local TV reports said.
Police suggested the spike in violence may be linked to the recent seizure of four assault rifles over the weekend.
Guayaquil, one of Ecuador's most dangerous cities, has seen a string of deadly attacks in recent days. Earlier, four men were killed in a home in Bastion Popular. In a similar incident, a married couple was shot dead after dropping off their children at school in the Mucho Lote neighbourhood.
The city, capital of Guayas province, has been under a state of emergency since April due to what the government calls a "grave internal disturbance."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment