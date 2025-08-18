403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump urges for peace over ceasefire following Putin meeting
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has emphasized that the Ukraine conflict should be resolved through a permanent peace agreement rather than a temporary ceasefire, following his Friday summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump described his nearly three-hour meeting with Putin as “very successful” and said he had also discussed the talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, several EU leaders, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. He stressed that a full peace deal, rather than a short-term ceasefire, is the best way to end the war.
Trump confirmed that he and Zelensky would meet on Monday, with a potential subsequent meeting with Putin if progress is made. While Ukraine and its European allies have long advocated for a temporary ceasefire, Russia has argued that such a step would allow Kyiv to rearm and reinforce its forces while Russian troops maintain pressure.
At the summit, Putin noted that a lasting resolution requires addressing the root causes of the conflict. Both leaders described the talks as productive, with Trump urging Zelensky to “make a deal” with Moscow. Russia continues to insist that Ukraine must remain outside NATO, undergo demilitarization and denazification, and recognize the current territorial status of Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye.
In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump described his nearly three-hour meeting with Putin as “very successful” and said he had also discussed the talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, several EU leaders, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. He stressed that a full peace deal, rather than a short-term ceasefire, is the best way to end the war.
Trump confirmed that he and Zelensky would meet on Monday, with a potential subsequent meeting with Putin if progress is made. While Ukraine and its European allies have long advocated for a temporary ceasefire, Russia has argued that such a step would allow Kyiv to rearm and reinforce its forces while Russian troops maintain pressure.
At the summit, Putin noted that a lasting resolution requires addressing the root causes of the conflict. Both leaders described the talks as productive, with Trump urging Zelensky to “make a deal” with Moscow. Russia continues to insist that Ukraine must remain outside NATO, undergo demilitarization and denazification, and recognize the current territorial status of Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment