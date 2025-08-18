403
Rubio Says Ukraine Conflict Will Worsen If Left Unresolved
(MENAFN) The United States does not plan to pressure Ukraine into accepting a peace deal with Russia, but Kiev must understand that the conflict “is going to get worse” if left unresolved, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Sunday.
Following a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, US President Donald Trump stated the parties were “pretty close to the end” of the conflict, while emphasizing that “Ukraine has to agree” to any peace agreement.
Speaking to media, Rubio stressed, “there’s no conditions that can be imposed on Ukraine… ultimately, it’s up to the Ukrainians” to decide whether to accept terms with Russia. However, he was clear on the deteriorating situation: “after three and a half years, this war is getting worse. It’s not getting better… It’s going to get worse.”
For peace to be achieved, both sides “are going to have to give and both sides should expect to get something from this,” Rubio added. Acknowledging the challenge, he said, “that’s a very difficult thing to do,” and some concessions may be “distasteful.” He summarized, “There are things Russia wants that it cannot get and there are things Ukraine wants that it’s not going to get.”
During a media interview after the summit, Trump advised Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to “make the deal” with Russia. Putin, appearing alongside Trump, affirmed Moscow’s “sincerely interested in putting an end” to the fighting.
The Kremlin has consistently framed the Ukraine conflict as a proxy war against Russia by the West, accusing it of being prepared to “fight to the last Ukrainian.” Moscow has also repeatedly warned that prolonging the conflict will only worsen peace terms for Kiev.
