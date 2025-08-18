403
Australia Confiscates Eighty Kilograms of Cocaine
(MENAFN) Australian officials have confiscated 80 kilograms of cocaine discovered inside a shipping container that arrived in Sydney from the United States, according to an official announcement made on Monday.
The container was inspected and seized at Port Botany following an x-ray scan that detected unusual elements within the shipment, the joint release from the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Border Force explained.
Further forensic analysis uncovered two bags containing several packages of a substance that tested positive for cocaine.
Each package was wrapped in blue clingfilm and marked with a ‘464’ label.
Authorities estimate that the confiscated drugs have a street value of approximately $16.9 million.
No individuals have been apprehended in connection with this seizure to date.
"Inquiries are now underway to identify the criminal syndicate responsible for the importation," the statement concluded.
