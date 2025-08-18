403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India praises Alaska’s summit
(MENAFN) India praised the Friday meeting in Alaska between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, describing their leadership in pursuing peace as “highly commendable.” The Indian Foreign Ministry welcomed the summit, noting New Delhi’s long-standing support for dialogue and diplomacy in the Ukraine conflict.
India, the world’s second-largest importer of Russian crude, monitored the Anchorage talks closely, especially after Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods over its Russian oil purchases. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that Washington could increase tariffs further if the summit failed to advance Ukraine-related progress, emphasizing that European allies should also participate in sanctions.
India, the world’s second-largest importer of Russian crude, monitored the Anchorage talks closely, especially after Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods over its Russian oil purchases. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that Washington could increase tariffs further if the summit failed to advance Ukraine-related progress, emphasizing that European allies should also participate in sanctions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment