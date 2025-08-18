Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India praises Alaska’s summit

2025-08-18 04:25:19
(MENAFN) India praised the Friday meeting in Alaska between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, describing their leadership in pursuing peace as “highly commendable.” The Indian Foreign Ministry welcomed the summit, noting New Delhi’s long-standing support for dialogue and diplomacy in the Ukraine conflict.

India, the world’s second-largest importer of Russian crude, monitored the Anchorage talks closely, especially after Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods over its Russian oil purchases. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that Washington could increase tariffs further if the summit failed to advance Ukraine-related progress, emphasizing that European allies should also participate in sanctions.

