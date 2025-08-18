Ukraine's Zelensky Arrives In Washington For Talks With US President Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said all sides seek a rapid end to the war, and called for lasting peace as he arrived in Washington on Sunday night ahead of talks with the US president.

"We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably," Zelensky posted on social media. He will meet Donald Trump on Monday alongside a cohort of European leaders.

On Friday, Trump met with Putin in Alaska to discuss the Ukrainian conflict, promising to run any proposals by both Ukraine and its European allies before agreeing to a deal.

Shortly after the Putin summit, Trump invited Zelensky to the Oval Office.

Perhaps wary of the contours of the previous diplomatic dust-up, Zelensky quickly said he was "grateful for the invitation."

European leaders will join Zelensky in Washington on Monday, seeking above all else to prevent another Oval Office meltdown - but also to coordinate on the path toward peace negotiations, especially on how to prevent any future Russian invasion.

On the latter front, the Trump administration says it is now open to providing Ukraine security guarantees, a shift hailed Sunday by Ukrainian and European leaders.

Zelensky is expected to first meet one-on-one with Trump, before they are joined by European leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, a European government source said.