Watch: Students Evacuated As Bomb Threats Sent To Multiple Delhi Schools Including DPS

Multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Monday morning, the Delhi Fire Service announced.

The first threat was sent to Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka. Police and bomb disposal squads were sent immediately to the spot to search after the school informed of the threats.

Authorities have evacuated the school premises as a precautionary measure.

The threats were sent through emails from a Gmail ID. These messages were reportedly sent to multiple school, with two more schools coming forward and informing the police about them.

This includes Modern Convent School in Sector 4 and ShreeRam World School in Sector 10 of Dwarka.

Visuals from outside the school show parents coming to collect their children after DPS Dwarka was evacuated.

A parent, while speaking to ANI, said they received a message from the school to take the children back.

"They did not tell the reason. So we have come here to take back our child," said the worried guardian.