Watch: Students Evacuated As Bomb Threats Sent To Multiple Delhi Schools Including DPS
Multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Monday morning, the Delhi Fire Service announced.
The first threat was sent to Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka. Police and bomb disposal squads were sent immediately to the spot to search after the school informed of the threats.Recommended For You
Authorities have evacuated the school premises as a precautionary measure.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The threats were sent through emails from a Gmail ID. These messages were reportedly sent to multiple school, with two more schools coming forward and informing the police about them.
This includes Modern Convent School in Sector 4 and ShreeRam World School in Sector 10 of Dwarka.
Visuals from outside the school show parents coming to collect their children after DPS Dwarka was evacuated.
A parent, while speaking to ANI, said they received a message from the school to take the children back.
"They did not tell the reason. So we have come here to take back our child," said the worried guardian.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment