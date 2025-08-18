UAE Central Bank Suspends Licence Of YAS Takaful Over Regulatory Breaches
The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on Monday (August 18) announced that it suspended the licence of YAS Takaful PJSC due to the firm's failure to comply with regulatory requirements for insurance companies in the UAE.
Despite the suspension, the company remains legally obligated to fulfill all commitments related to insurance contracts issued prior to this action.Recommended For You
The decision was issued in accordance with Article 33(2)(k) of Federal Decree Law No. 48 of 2023, which governs insurance activities in the country.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The CBUAE, through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, works to ensure that all insurers, their owners and staff abide by the UAE laws, and regulations and standards adopted by the CBUAE to safeguard the integrity of the insurance sector and the UAE financial system.
On July 11, the Central Bank suspended the licence of Al Khazna Insurance Company for failing to meet the licensing requirements necessary to conduct insurance business during the period of suspension of its licence.
In March, the Central Bank imposed a Dh2.62 million fine on two insurance companies and five banks for failing to follow tax compliance standards.
The UAE has imposed tighter controls around banking, finance and insurance companies to ensure that they fully comply with the local laws and international regulations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment