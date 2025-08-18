Abu Dhabi Launches Newborn Genetic Screening To Detect Over 800 Childhood Conditions

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) announced on Monday (August 18) the launch of the Newborn Genetic Screening Programme - a major step toward personalised, precision healthcare.

As one of the most comprehensive programmes of its kind globally, the initiative uses whole genome sequencing to screen newborns for over 815 treatable childhood genetic conditions.

Recommended For You

These include metabolic disorders, immunodeficiencies, blood disorders, and rare diseases such as spinal muscular atrophy - many of which can be managed or cured with early intervention such as gene therapy.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

How it works

With parental consent, doctors collect and test cord blood samples at birth. This allows for early identification of hidden genetic conditions - which are not apparent at birth - that could seriously affect a child's health if left undiagnosed. Results are delivered within 21 days, and if a condition is detected, families are referred to genetic counsellors and multidisciplinary specialists for follow-up care.

“Healthcare begins long before symptoms appear, and today, empowered by science and technology, we can act earlier than ever before," said Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

“Through early detection, personalised care, and strategic foresight, we are building a future of healthier generations and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a global leader in proactive, precision healthcare," she added.

Meanwhile, Dr Mohamed Al Ameri, Acting Director of Genome and Biobank Division, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi noted:“As we work to integrate genomics into our preventative healthcare infrastructure, we aim to expand this initiative to all maternity hospitals in the emirate, demonstrating how genomics can reshape healthcare, shifting from a one-size-fits-all model to a precise, proactive, and personalised approach that improves patient outcomes.”

Voluntary screening

In the programme's initial phase, screening is being offered on a voluntary basis at Kanad Hospital and Danat Al Emarat Hospital, in partnership with M42. The service is available to UAE Nationals and children of Emirati mothers born in Abu Dhabi.

Plans are already underway to expand the programme across all maternity hospitals in the emirate, further cementing Abu Dhabi's leadership in preventive medicine.

To support the rollout of the programme, DoH conducted a workshop to review the gene panel and patient journey with specialists from stakeholders across Abu Dhabi.

DoH also collaborated with M42 to train 16 paediatricians and neonatologists across three maternity hospitals, Corniche Hospital, Danat Al Emarat and Kanad Hospital, on genetic counselling practices and the importance of newborn genetic screening.

Additionally, comprehensive workshops were conducted for obstetricians, midwives, nurses and technical teams from these facilities.

This initiative is launched in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and the Emirati Genome Council.

This newborn screening programme is part of a broader genomics-driven health strategy under the Emirati Genome Programme. Other efforts include the Premarital Screening Programme and expanded genetic counselling services. Together, these initiatives are creating a comprehensive, family-focused ecosystem - helping to reduce genetic disease, support informed reproductive choices, and empower families with crucial health insights.

These initiatives aim to reduce the prevalence of genetic diseases, inform reproductive choices, facilitate access to early intervention, and empower families with vital health information, fostering a future where personalised, preventative healthcare is the standard.