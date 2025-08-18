Amnesty Says Israel Deliberately Starving Gaza's Palestinians
Jerusalem: Rights group Amnesty International on Monday accused Israel of enacting a "deliberate policy" of starvation in Gaza, citing testimonies of displaced Palestinians and medical staff treating malnourished children in the territory.
Israel, while heavily restricting aid allowed into the Gaza Strip, has repeatedly rejected claims of deliberate starvation in the 22-month-old war. Contacted by AFP, the military and foreign ministry did not immediately comment on Amnesty's findings.
According to the group's report, "Israel is carrying out a deliberate campaign of starvation in the occupied Gaza Strip, systematically destroying the health, well-being and social fabric of Palestinian life."
