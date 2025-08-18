Team Qatar Takes Part In Abu Dhabi Chess Festival

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar national chess team is currently participating in the 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival. This major event is bringing together more than 3,000 players from 82 countries.

The festival is offering 27 different competitions, including the Masters Tournament, Open A and B, junior events, blitz chess, and family team games.

Qatar has sent 12 players to take part in various categories. These include top players like Grandmaster Hussein Aziz, along with young talents such as Layan and Roza Al-Qassabi. They are competing in the Masters, Open A, Open B, Under-16 and Blitz Chess events.

The matches are taking place every day, and the Qatari players are giving their best particularly Hussein Aziz, who has been in impressive form. Ghadah Al-Khulaifi competed in the Open A category and has showed great skill. In the junior section, Hamad Al-Kuwari also surprised many with his smart moves.

The team's leader, Hamad Al-Tamimi has said that this festival is an important step in preparing the players for future international competitions. He also expressed his pride in the team and their hard work.