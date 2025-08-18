Team Qatar Takes Part In Abu Dhabi Chess Festival
Doha, Qatar: Qatar national chess team is currently participating in the 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival. This major event is bringing together more than 3,000 players from 82 countries.
The festival is offering 27 different competitions, including the Masters Tournament, Open A and B, junior events, blitz chess, and family team games.
Qatar has sent 12 players to take part in various categories. These include top players like Grandmaster Hussein Aziz, along with young talents such as Layan and Roza Al-Qassabi. They are competing in the Masters, Open A, Open B, Under-16 and Blitz Chess events.
The matches are taking place every day, and the Qatari players are giving their best particularly Hussein Aziz, who has been in impressive form. Ghadah Al-Khulaifi competed in the Open A category and has showed great skill. In the junior section, Hamad Al-Kuwari also surprised many with his smart moves.
The team's leader, Hamad Al-Tamimi has said that this festival is an important step in preparing the players for future international competitions. He also expressed his pride in the team and their hard work.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment