E-Cigarette And Vape Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025, With Profiles Of Leading Players And Innovative Companies
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$33.16 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$67.11 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. E-Cigarette and Vape Market Characteristics
3. E-Cigarette and Vape Market Trends and Strategies
4. E-Cigarette and Vape Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario
5. Global E-Cigarette and Vape Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
5.1. Global E-Cigarette and Vape PESTEL Analysis
5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries
5.3. Global E-Cigarette and Vape Market Growth Rate Analysis
5.4. Global E-Cigarette and Vape Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)
5.5. Global E-Cigarette and Vape Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)
5.6. Global E-Cigarette and Vape Total Addressable Market (TAM)
6. E-Cigarette and Vape Market Segmentation
6.1. Global E-Cigarette and Vape Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Disposable Rechargeable Modular Devices
6.2. Global E-Cigarette and Vape Market, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Open Closed
6.3. Global E-Cigarette and Vape Market, Segmentation by Flavor, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Tobacco Fruit Beverage Sweet Other Flavors
6.4. Global E-Cigarette and Vape Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Online Retail
6.5. Global E-Cigarette and Vape Market, Sub-Segmentation of Disposable, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Single-Use E-Cigarettes Pre-Filled Pod Systems Puff-Based Devices
6.6. Global E-Cigarette and Vape Market, Sub-Segmentation of Rechargeable, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Rechargeable Cig-a-Likes Rechargeable Pod Systems Open Tank Systems
6.7. Global E-Cigarette and Vape Market, Sub-Segmentation of Modular Devices, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Mechanical Mods Regulated Mods Squonk Mods
7-29. E-Cigarette and Vape Market Regional and Country Analysis
30. E-Cigarette and Vape Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
30.1. E-Cigarette and Vape Market Competitive Landscape
30.2. E-Cigarette and Vape Market Company Profiles
30.2.1. Imperial Brands PLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.2. Philip Morris International Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.3. British American Tobacco Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.4. Altria Group Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.5. Juul Labs Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
31. E-Cigarette and Vape Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
31.1. Sigelei
31.2. Innokin Technology
31.3. Wismec
31.4. Pax Labs
31.5. Hangsen
31.6. Suorin
31.7. Vaporesso
31.8. VaporTech LLC
31.9. Aspire
31.10. Sourcemore
31.11. Eleaf
31.12. SmokTech
31.13. GeekVape
31.14. Joyetech
31.15. Vapeonly
32. Global E-Cigarette and Vape Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the E-Cigarette and Vape Market
34. Recent Developments in the E-Cigarette and Vape Market
35. E-Cigarette and Vape Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
35.1 Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
35.2 Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
35.3 Growth Strategies
