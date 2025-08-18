Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market Outlook Report 2025, With Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Of Leading And Innovative Players

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 5G devices market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $4.33 billion in 2024 to $6.21 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.5%.

The growth observed in the historic period can be attributed to several factors, including the rising demand from the industrial sector, increasing mobile network data traffic, a surge in the adoption of cloud-based applications, growing demand for mobile broadband services, and an increase in the need for compatible devices.

The 5G devices market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $26.05 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.1%. The growth anticipated during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for connected cars, growing consumer awareness, the emergence of new use cases in energy management, the need for high-speed, low-latency connectivity, and the ongoing global rollout of 5G networks.

Key trends during this period include advancements in wearable technology, the development of AI-driven features, innovations in technologies such as edge computing and AI, progress in 5G-enabled IoT solutions, and the integration of 5G technology into smart cities.



The growing demand for high-speed connectivity is expected to drive the growth of the 5G devices market. High-speed connectivity refers to fast, reliable network access that ensures seamless data transmission. As people increasingly rely on smooth digital connections for communication, accessing information, and using various online services, the need for high-speed internet continues to rise.

This growing demand for faster connectivity is accelerating the development of 5G devices, encouraging manufacturers to integrate advanced 5G technology for quicker data transfer and enhanced mobile experiences. For instance, in December 2023, Ofcom, a UK-based government agency, reported a significant increase in 5G deployments in the UK, reaching over 18,500 across around 81,000 sites in 2023, compared to approximately 12,000 deployments in 2022. Consequently, the rising need for high-speed connectivity is fueling the growth of the 5G devices market.

Companies in the 5G device market are focusing on the development of advanced products, such as 5G devices and customer premises equipment (CPE), to improve network connectivity and boost data transmission speeds. Advanced 5G devices and CPE are next-generation solutions designed to deliver high-speed, low-latency wireless communication, providing seamless internet access for both consumers and businesses. For example, in October 2024, Global Telecom Engineering, a US-based technology company, launched the Titan5000, Titan5100, and Titan5400 - an advanced lineup of 5G devices and CPE. The Titan5000 is a 5G NR NSA/SA Sub-6GHz indoor router with coverage up to 1 mile, the Titan5100 is a 5G NSA/SA Sub-6GHz PoE CPE offering flexible mounting options with coverage up to 5 miles, and the Titan5400 is a 5G PoE NSA/SA NR Sub-6GHz outdoor data unit that can reach up to 10 miles. These products cater to both residential and commercial connectivity requirements.

In October 2024, TCL Corporation, a Chinese manufacturer of 5G devices, partnered with T-Mobile and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to advance 5G innovation. The collaboration focuses on enhancing 5G accessibility by introducing RedCap technology, optimizing network efficiency, and enabling cost-effective connectivity for IoT and consumer devices throughout North America. T-Mobile USA, Inc. is a US-based telecommunications company, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of 5G products and services.

Major players in the fifth generation (5g) devices market are Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Sony Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, TCL North-America, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd., Motorola Solution, Lava International, OnePlus Technology Co. Ltd., VVDN Technologies, Vivo Mobile Communication Co. Ltd, HP Development Company L.P., Realme, HMD Global.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

