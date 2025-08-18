Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market Outlook Report 2025, With Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Of Leading And Innovative Players
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$6.21 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$26.05 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|43.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market Characteristics
3. Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market Trends and Strategies
4. Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, and Geopolitics
5. Global Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
5.1. Global Fifth Generation (5G) Devices PESTEL Analysis
5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries
5.3. Global Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market Growth Rate Analysis
5.4. Global Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024
5.5. Global Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F
5.6. Global Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Total Addressable Market (TAM)
6. Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market, Segmentation by Form Factor, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Phones Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Modules Hotspots, Switches and Routers Laptop Tablets Other Form Factors
6.2. Global Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market, Segmentation by Spectrum, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Sub-6 Gigahertz (GHz) Millimeter Wave (MmWave) Sub-6 Gigahertz (GHz) + Millimeter Wave (MmWave)
6.3. Global Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Consumer Electronics Automotive Healthcare Industrial Entertainment
6.4. Global Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market, Sub-Segmentation of Phone Type, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Smartphones Feature Phones
6.5. Global Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market, Sub-Segmentation of Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Type, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Indoor CPE Outdoor CPE
6.6. Global Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market, Sub-Segmentation of Module Type, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- RF Modules Modem Modules Antenna Modules Other Modules
6.7. Global Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hotspot Type, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Mobile Hotspots Fixed Hotspots
6.8. Global Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market, Sub-Segmentation of Switches and Routers Type, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Core Routers Edge Routers Switches
6.9. Global Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market, Sub-Segmentation of Laptop Type, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Consumer Laptops Business Laptops Gaming Laptops
6.10. Global Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market, Sub-Segmentation of Tablet Type, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Consumer Tablets Business Tablets Rugged Tablets
7-29. Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market Regional and Country Analysis
30. Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
30.1. Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market Competitive Landscape
30.2. Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market Company Profiles
30.2.1. Apple Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.2. Alphabet Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.3. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.4. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.5. Dell Technologies Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
31. Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
31.1. Sony Corporation
31.2. Lenovo Group Limited
31.3. LG Electronics Inc.
31.4. Panasonic Corporation
31.5. Qualcomm Incorporated
31.6. Ericsson
31.7. Nokia Corporation
31.8. TCL North-America
31.9. ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
31.10. Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd.
31.11. Motorola Solution
31.12. Lava International
31.13. OnePlus Technology Co. Ltd.
31.14. VVDN Technologies
31.15. Vivo Mobile Communication Co. Ltd
32. Global Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market
34. Recent Developments in the Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market
35. Fifth Generation (5G) Devices Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
35.1 Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
35.2 Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
35.3 Growth Strategies
