Dental CAD-CAM Market Forecast And Company Analysis Report 2025-2029, With 3Shape, Align Technology, Carestream Dental, Dentsply Sirona, Jensen Dental, Schutz Dental, And Yenadent

The dental CAD-CAM market is projected to expand significantly, with an anticipated growth of USD 978.1 million from 2024 to 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.

This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for dental cosmetic surgeries and a rise in dental-related concerns among the edentulous and geriatric populations. Additionally, the growing number of Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) backing dental practices has contributed to market expansion.

The comprehensive report on the dental CAD-CAM market offers a detailed analysis of market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor landscape, covering approximately 25 vendors. The report includes both primary and secondary information, providing a robust market size data segment with regional analysis and vendor landscape alongside key company analysis. Historical and forecast data is also explored, giving an all-encompassing view of the market dynamics.

Market Segmentation:



By Product: Dental practice CAD-CAM, Dental laboratory CAD-CAM

By End-user: Dental clinics, Dental laboratories, Dental milling centers

By Component: Software platforms, Milling machines, Scanners, Dental 3D printers

By Application: Crowns, Bridges, Veneers, Others By Geographical Landscape: North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW)

The report identifies several trends fueling market growth, such as the adoption of intraoral scanners and open architecture solutions, alongside an increase in mergers and acquisitions, and the development of customized solutions. These elements are expected to result in substantial market demand in the coming years.

Coverage Areas:



Dental CAD-CAM Market sizing

Dental CAD-CAM Market forecast Dental CAD-CAM Market industry analysis

The vendor analysis within the report is tailored to assist clients in improving their market standings. It presents in-depth insights into several key dental CAD-CAM market vendors including, but not limited to, 3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Amann Girrbach AG, Carestream Dental LLC, and more. The analysis covers potential trends and market challenges, enabling companies to effectively strategize and seize upcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Dental CAD-CAM Market 2019 - 2023

5.2 Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 Component segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.5 Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.6 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.7 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 The AI impact on global dental CAD-CAM market

7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition

8 Market Segmentation by Product

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Product

8.3 Dental practice CAD-CAM - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Dental laboratory CAD-CAM - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Market opportunity by Product

9 Market Segmentation by End-user

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by End-user

9.3 Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Dental laboratories - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Dental milling centers - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.6 Market opportunity by End-user

10 Market Segmentation by Component

10.1 Market segments

10.2 Comparison by Component

10.3 Software platforms - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.4 Milling machines - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.5 Scanners - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.6 Dental 3D printers - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.7 Market opportunity by Component

11 Market Segmentation by Application

11.1 Market segments

11.2 Comparison by Application

11.3 Crowns - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

11.4 Bridges - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

11.5 Veneers - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

11.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

11.7 Market opportunity by Application

12 Customer Landscape

12.1 Customer landscape overview

13 Geographic Landscape

14 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

14.1 Market drivers

14.2 Market challenges

14.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

14.4 Market opportunities/restraints

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Competitive Landscape

15.3 Landscape disruption

15.4 Industry risks

16 Competitive Analysis



3Shape AS

Align Technology Inc.

Amann Girrbach AG

Carestream Dental LLC

Cimsystem Srl

Danaher Corp.

Datron AG

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

EGS Srl

Hexagon AB

Institut Straumann AG

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Jensen Dental

Kelkar Dynamics LLP

Planmeca Oy

Roland DGA Corp.

Schutz Dental GmbH

Yenadent Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Zirkonzahn Srl

