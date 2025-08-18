Saudi Arabia Red Meat Market Report 2025-2029, With Profiles Of Al Kabeer Group ME, Almarai Co., Almunajem Foods, Americana Foods, And Many Others
Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Red Meat Market in Saudi Arabia 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The red meat market in Saudi Arabia is poised for significant growth, anticipated to increase by USD 1.20 billion from 2024 to 2029, marking a 4.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Comprehensive analysis reveals key market dynamics, size forecasts, and the challenges confronted by key vendor entities.
This market expansion is fueled by heightened urbanization, innovative marketing and packaging methods, and a surge in e-commerce and online shopping.
Market Segmentation:
- By Distribution Channel:
- Offline Online
- Processed Meat Fresh Meat
- Beef Mutton Others
Key growth drivers include increased demand for halal certification and traceability, promotion of local and sustainable production, and culinary innovation with international flavor fusion. The report also encompasses an exhaustive vendor analysis designed to enhance market position, detailing entities such as Al Kabeer Group ME, Almarai Co., Almunajem Foods, Americana Foods Inc., and many others.
The report encapsulates market sizing, forecasts, and a detailed industry analysis to assist stakeholders in strategizing and leveraging upcoming growth opportunities. A meticulous evaluation of industry influencers and market conditions offers a versatile perspective by synthesizing data and analyzing key parameters like profit margins, pricing models, competition, and promotional activities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Analysis
2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
2.3 Factors of disruption
2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
3 Market Landscape
3.1 Market ecosystem
3.2 Market characteristics
3.3 Value chain analysis
4 Market Sizing
4.1 Market definition
4.2 Market segment analysis
4.3 Market size 2024
4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
5 Historic Market Size
5.1 Red Meat Market in Saudi Arabia 2019 - 2023
5.2 Distribution Channel segment analysis 2019 - 2023
5.3 Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023
5.4 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023
6 Qualitative Analysis
6.1 Impact of AI on Red Meat Market in Saudi Arabia
7 Five Forces Analysis
8 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
8.1 Market segments
8.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
8.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
8.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
8.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
9 Market Segmentation by Product
9.1 Market segments
9.2 Comparison by Product
9.3 Processed meat - Market size and forecast 2024-2029)
9.4 Fresh meat - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
9.5 Market opportunity by Product
10 Market Segmentation by Type
10.1 Market segments
10.2 Comparison by Type
10.3 Beef - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
10.4 Mutton - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
10.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
10.6 Market opportunity by Type
11 Customer Landscape
11.1 Customer landscape overview
12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
12.1 Market drivers
12.2 Market challenges
12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
12.4 Market opportunities/restraints
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive Landscape
13.3 Landscape disruption
13.4 Industry risks
14 Competitive Analysis
14.1 Companies profiled
14.2 Company ranking index
14.3 Market positioning of companies
Companies Profiled
- Al Kabeer Group ME Almarai Co. Almunajem Foods Americana Foods Inc. Baden Arabia Forsan Foods and Consumer Products Ltd. Golden Meat International Co. Halwani Bros Co. Ltd. Herfy Food Services Co. JM Foods LLC Lulu Group International Nashar Trading Co. Savola Group Shahia Food Limited Co. Siniora Food Industries Co. Sunbulah Group Taiba Farms
