Saudi Arabia Red Meat Market Report 2025-2029, With Profiles Of Al Kabeer Group ME, Almarai Co., Almunajem Foods, Americana Foods, And Many Others

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Red Meat Market in Saudi Arabia 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The red meat market in Saudi Arabia is poised for significant growth, anticipated to increase by USD 1.20 billion from 2024 to 2029, marking a 4.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Comprehensive analysis reveals key market dynamics, size forecasts, and the challenges confronted by key vendor entities.

This market expansion is fueled by heightened urbanization, innovative marketing and packaging methods, and a surge in e-commerce and online shopping.

Market Segmentation:



By Distribution Channel:



Offline

Online

By Product:



Processed Meat

Fresh Meat

By Type:



Beef



Mutton Others

Key growth drivers include increased demand for halal certification and traceability, promotion of local and sustainable production, and culinary innovation with international flavor fusion. The report also encompasses an exhaustive vendor analysis designed to enhance market position, detailing entities such as Al Kabeer Group ME, Almarai Co., Almunajem Foods, Americana Foods Inc., and many others.

The report encapsulates market sizing, forecasts, and a detailed industry analysis to assist stakeholders in strategizing and leveraging upcoming growth opportunities. A meticulous evaluation of industry influencers and market conditions offers a versatile perspective by synthesizing data and analyzing key parameters like profit margins, pricing models, competition, and promotional activities.



