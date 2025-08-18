Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Illegal Israeli Settlers Conduct Rituals at Al-Aqsa Mosque

2025-08-18 04:13:39
(MENAFN) On Monday morning, a group of unauthorized Israeli settlers carried out a raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex situated in the occupied East Jerusalem, as reported by regional news sources.

An official news outlet revealed that several illegal Israeli settlers performed Talmudic ceremonies within the mosque's compound while being guarded by Israeli military personnel.

Al-Aqsa Mosque holds the distinction of being the third-most sacred site in Islam worldwide.

The Jewish community refers to the location as the Temple Mount, asserting that it was the historical site of two ancient Jewish temples.

East Jerusalem, including the area encompassing Al-Aqsa, came under Israeli control during the 1967 Arab-Israeli conflict.

In 1980, Israel declared the annexation of the entire city, a move that remains unacknowledged by the global community.

