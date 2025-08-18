403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Illegal Israeli Settlers Conduct Rituals at Al-Aqsa Mosque
(MENAFN) On Monday morning, a group of unauthorized Israeli settlers carried out a raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex situated in the occupied East Jerusalem, as reported by regional news sources.
An official news outlet revealed that several illegal Israeli settlers performed Talmudic ceremonies within the mosque's compound while being guarded by Israeli military personnel.
Al-Aqsa Mosque holds the distinction of being the third-most sacred site in Islam worldwide.
The Jewish community refers to the location as the Temple Mount, asserting that it was the historical site of two ancient Jewish temples.
East Jerusalem, including the area encompassing Al-Aqsa, came under Israeli control during the 1967 Arab-Israeli conflict.
In 1980, Israel declared the annexation of the entire city, a move that remains unacknowledged by the global community.
An official news outlet revealed that several illegal Israeli settlers performed Talmudic ceremonies within the mosque's compound while being guarded by Israeli military personnel.
Al-Aqsa Mosque holds the distinction of being the third-most sacred site in Islam worldwide.
The Jewish community refers to the location as the Temple Mount, asserting that it was the historical site of two ancient Jewish temples.
East Jerusalem, including the area encompassing Al-Aqsa, came under Israeli control during the 1967 Arab-Israeli conflict.
In 1980, Israel declared the annexation of the entire city, a move that remains unacknowledged by the global community.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment